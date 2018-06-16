This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork progress to Munster semi-finals after comfortable defeat of Tipp

It was a thoroughly deserved victory for the Rebels.

By John O'Shea Saturday 16 Jun 2018, 9:23 PM
47 minutes ago 2,754 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4075126
Cork’s Damien Gore with Eanna McBride of Tipperary.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Cork's Damien Gore with Eanna McBride of Tipperary.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Cork 1-20

Tipperary 0-8

John O’Shea reports from Pairc Ui Rinn

CORK COMFORTABLY PROGRESSED into the semi-final stages of the EirGrid U20 Munster Football Championship on Saturday night.

It was a thoroughly deserved victory from a Cork point of view, with the Sean Hayes-managed side showcasing some clinical instincts throughout the hour’s play.

Tipp were expected to make a fist of things, especially given the recent progression of football in the underage ranks. But Cork stamped their authority on this game from the outset.

After Tipperary saw a good share of early possession, Cork got into the groove and had the better of the exchanges for the remainder of the opening half.

Cork were getting a number of fine scores, with Chris Og Jones and Matthew Bradley among those to make an impression and to cause a danger in the Cork forward line.

The hosts had a seven-point lead at the break and life was to prove even more comfortable in the second half, as they kept Tipp at bay without the need to get out of second gear.

Clare now lie in wait for Cork in the semi-final stages, with Kerry and Waterford contesting the other last-four tie.

This is the first year of the new U20 championship, replacing the U21 championship, which was in operation since 1962

Scorers for Cork: Chris Og Jones (0-1 free, 0-2 ‘45’) 0-6 , Cillian Myers Murray 1-1 , Matthew Bradley (0-2 frees) 0-4 , Sean Walsh 0-3 , Tadhg Corkery, Damien Gore, 0-2 each , Aidan Browne, Cathal Maguire, 0-1 each.Scorers for Tipperary: Jack Delahunty 0-3 , Conal Kennedy 0-2 each , Ryan Lambe, Riain Quigley(0-1 free), Brian Fitzpatrick 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Ian Giltinan (Carrigaline)

2. Nathan Walsh (Douglas)

3. Brian Murphy (Nemo Rangers)

4. Liam O Donovan (Clonakilty)

5. Tadhg Corkery (Cill Na Matra)

6. Aidan Browne (Newmarket)

7. Tom Linehan (St Michaels)

8. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)

9. Jack Ryan (Ballymartle)

10. Mark Keane (Mitchelstown)

11. Colm O’Callaghan (Eire Og)

12. Cathal Maguire (Castlehaven)

13. Chris Og Jones (Iveleary)

14. Matthew Bradley (Aghabullogue)

15. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)

Subs:

21. Cillian Myers Murray (St Finbarrs) for Ryan (42).

20. Sean Walsh (Mitchelstown) for Maguire (46).

23. Colm Barrett (St Finbarrs) for Bradley (46).

22. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers) for Og Jones (50).

24. Donagh Shorten (Ballingeary) for Shanley (54).

18. Sean O Sullivan (Mitchelstown) for Linehan (54)

Tipperary

1. Kian Quinn (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

2. Gavin Whelan (Ardfinnan)

3. Dean Carew (Upperchurch-Drombane)

4. Conn Bonnar (Cashel King Cormacs)

5. Darragh O’Leary (Ardfinnan)

6. Daire Egan (Galtee Rovers)

7. Gavin Ryan (Clonmel Commercials)

8. Ben Hyland (Fr. Sheehys)

9. Conor O’Sullivan (Clonmel Commercials)

10. Ríain Quigley – (Moyle Rovers)

11. Jack Harney (Moyle Rovers)

12. Daire Brennan (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

13. Conal Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

14. Dan O’Meara (Kiladangan)

15. Ryan Lambe (Clonmel Commercials)

Subs:

19. Eanna McBride (JK Brackens) for Bonnar (22)

18. Jack Delahunty (Newport) for O’Leary (HT).

23. John Lyons (Grangemockler-Ballyneale) for Lambe (42).

17. Liam Meagher (Killenaule) for Quigley (44).

21. Brian Fitzpatrick ( Cashel King Cormacs) for Hyland (46).

20. Stephen Grogan ( Cahir) for O’Sullivan (46).

Referee: Padraig O’Sullivan (Kerry).

Wexford ‘keeper Ivan Meegan landed this magical point from play against Dublin>

Mulcahy the saviour once more as Limerick snatch draw late dramatic draw with Clare>

