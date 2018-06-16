This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 16 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wexford 'keeper Ivan Meegan landed this magical point from play against Dublin

Meegan was Wexford’s top scorer in defeat to Dublin, but his sole point from play was something special.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 16 Jun 2018, 7:03 PM
1 hour ago 3,241 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4074982

DUBLIN SAFELY BOOKED their passage into the EirGrid Leinster U20 Football Championship semi-finals with a strong second-half showing against an impressive Wexford, but they couldn’t do much about Ivan Meegan’s wonderscore in the first half.

The Fern St. Aidan’s goalkeeper scored a team-high 0-4 (three frees) in Wexford’s defeat, but his sole point from play was one to remember.

With Wexford leading 0-7 to 0-4, Meegan intervened to prevent a leveling goal before bursting from between his sticks with the ball. After a one-two as he departed his defence, he marauded past halfway before turning back outside and, with a quick glance towards David O’Hanlon’s goal down the other end and a swing of his nuclear left boot, landing this monster point from all of 50 yards.

You can read a full report on Dublin’s victory here.

Kilkenny and Dublin each record landslide wins to book Leinster minor semi-final spots

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Deflected Pogba effort delivers victory for stuttering French against Australia
Deflected Pogba effort delivers victory for stuttering French against Australia
Ramos tells De Gea 'never give up' after Portugal blunder
Nacho gives Spain the lead with technically-esquisite rasper that finds its way past both posts
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Argentina boss denies underestimating Iceland despite naming XI a day early
Argentina boss denies underestimating Iceland despite naming XI a day early
First fixtures! Steven Gerrard handed tough start with Rangers
England can win the World Cup - Mourinho
IRELAND
O'Mahony leads by example in outstanding performance in Melbourne
O'Mahony leads by example in outstanding performance in Melbourne
'He's really deserving of that man-of-the-match award' - Furlong on fire
Wallabies unhappy about broken Genia arm but Schmidt positive on Irish injuries
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Europa League play-offs in Irish football 'is something that we will be encouraging'
Europa League play-offs in Irish football 'is something that we will be encouraging'
Morrissey the saviour as Cork strike late to maintain lead at the summit
Dundalk run riot at Brandywell to extend impressive win streak
WORLD CUP 2018
Missed penalty proves costly as Ireland's conquerors Denmark claim narrow opening win
Missed penalty proves costly as Ireland's conquerors Denmark claim narrow opening win
Gundogan's car vandalised following meeting with Turkish president
Germany star chuckles at Mexico team's prostitute scandal

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie