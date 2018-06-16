Wexford 'keeper Ivan Meegan landed this magical point from play against Dublin

DUBLIN SAFELY BOOKED their passage into the EirGrid Leinster U20 Football Championship semi-finals with a strong second-half showing against an impressive Wexford, but they couldn’t do much about Ivan Meegan’s wonderscore in the first half.

The Fern St. Aidan’s goalkeeper scored a team-high 0-4 (three frees) in Wexford’s defeat, but his sole point from play was one to remember.

With Wexford leading 0-7 to 0-4, Meegan intervened to prevent a leveling goal before bursting from between his sticks with the ball. After a one-two as he departed his defence, he marauded past halfway before turning back outside and, with a quick glance towards David O’Hanlon’s goal down the other end and a swing of his nuclear left boot, landing this monster point from all of 50 yards.

