Wexford 'keeper Ivan Meegan landed this magical point from play against Dublin

DUBLIN SAFELY BOOKED their passage into the EirGrid Leinster U20 Football Championship semi-finals with a strong second-half showing against an impressive Wexford, but they couldn’t do much about Ivan Meegan’s wonderscore in the first half.
The Fern St. Aidan’s goalkeeper scored a team-high 0-4 (three frees) in Wexford’s defeat, but his sole point from play was one to remember.
With Wexford leading 0-7 to 0-4, Meegan intervened to prevent a leveling goal before bursting from between his sticks with the ball. After a one-two as he departed his defence, he marauded past halfway before turning back outside and, with a quick glance towards David O’Hanlon’s goal down the other end and a swing of his nuclear left boot, landing this monster point from all of 50 yards.
@OfficialWexGAA keeper, Ivan Meegan, scored this fantastic point from play against @DubGAAOfficial at @InnovateCloud Wexford Park. @Woolberto @ballsdotie @JoeBrolly1993 @JOEdotie @hoganstandgaa @PunditArena pic.twitter.com/Jt56C1CEmO— WexfordToday.com (@Wexford2day) June 16, 2018
Ivan the memorable Meegan scores from play for the home side. Ivan is the GOALKEEPER Wexford 0-8 Dublin 0-4— Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) June 16, 2018
