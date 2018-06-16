This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 16 June, 2018
Dublin maintain their 100% record as they march through to Leinster U20 semi-finals

The Dubs have been in impressive form in the EirGrid Leinster U20 football championship so far.

By Ronan Fagan Saturday 16 Jun 2018, 3:50 PM
1 hour ago 1,854 Views 2 Comments
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Gavin Sheehan and Darragh Lyons in action.
Gavin Sheehan and Darragh Lyons in action.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Dublin 1-15

Wexford 0-11

Ronan Fagan reports from Innovate Wexford Park

DUBLIN PUT GALLANT Wexford to the sword in the second half to copper-fasten their progression to the semi-finals of the inaugural EirGrid Leinster U20 football championship.

The result costs Wexford progression to the knockout stages, as Westmeath instead advance to the quarter-finals following victory over Longford while Dublin completed a 100% run through Group 1 of qualifying.

But Wexford, with Irish soccer star Kevin Doyle amongst their backroom team, certainly made a tremendous fist of it during the first half to lead 0-8 to 0-5 at half-time.

Two delightful scores from goalkeeper Ivan Meegan — a free from 63 yards followed by a superb score off an adventurous run up-field — were the highlights as Wexford surprisingly enjoyed the initiative at the change-of-ends.

But Dublin resumed in rampant fashion as wing-back Seán Farrelly and Cormac Howley transformed matters by 0-9 to 0-8 after 37 minutes, Howley being unfortunate to see a fine drive on goal loop over the crossbar.

Eoin O'Dea and Mikie Dwyer Dublin's Eoin O'Dea is tackled by Wexford's Mikey Dwyer. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Ross McGarry was the star man for the visitors, and while he elected to point a penalty on 42 minutes, the Ballyboden St Enda’s star returned to bag a 47th-minute goal for a significant breakthrough (1-10 to 0-10).

Ciarán Archer and James Doran each came close to adding further goals but for outstanding saves by the Wexford ‘keeper.

Regardless, substitute Tom Keane caught the eye with four tidy points to help ensure Dublin got the job done with something to spare despite their early lethargy.

Scorers for Wexford: Ivan Meegan 0-4 (3 frees), Richie Waters, Kyle Firman, Cathal Devereux 0-2 each, Seán Nolan 0-1.

Scorers for Dublin: Ross McGarry 1-3 (0-1 penalty), Tom Keane 0-4, Cormac Howley 0-3, Seán Farrelly, James Doran (1f) 0-2 each, Dan O’Brien 0-1.

Wexford:

1. Ivan Meegan (Ferns St Aidan’s)

4. David O’Keeffe (Taghmon Camross)
3. Mark O’Neill (Gusserane)
2. Frank Roche (Castletown)

5. Dylan Furlong (Sarsfields)
6. Ronan Devereux (Crossabeg-Ballymurn)
7. Gavin Sheehan (Gusserane)

8. Darragh Lyons (St James’)
9. Richie Waters (Fethard)

12. Kyle Firman (St Martin’s)
11. Mikey Dwyer (Fethard)
10. Robbie Brooks (Castletown)

15. Cathal Devereux (Our Lady’s Island)
14. Jamie Meyler (Horeswood)
13. Seán Nolan (Horeswood)

Subs:

17. Quinn Saunders (Our Lady’s Island) for Brooks (temp., 24) Saunders for O’Keeffe (45)
18. John Dunne (HWH Bunclody) for Brooks (45)
19. Cathal Walsh (Monageer Boolavogue) for Nolan (56)
24. Jack O’Leary (Volunteers) for Dwyer (59)
20. Paddy Dunbar (HWH Bunclody) for Roche (60+3)
23. Jamie Thomas (St Mary’s Maudlintown) for Devereux (60+3).

Dublin:

1. David O’Hanlon (Na Fianna)

4. Ciarán Smith (Lucan Sarsfields)
3. Nathan Doran (Clontarf)
2. Seán Farrelly (Kilmacud Crokes)

5. Seán Farrelly (Thomas Davis)
6. Neil Matthews (Erin’s Isle)
7. Eoin O’Dea (Na Fianna)

8. Donal Ryan (Na Fianna)
9. Eoghan Fitzpatrick (Ballinteer St John’s)

10. Cormac Howley (Round Towers Lusk)
11. Karl Lynch Bissett (Naomh Mearnóg)
12. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

13. Dan O’Brien (Kilmacud Crokes)
14. James Doran (Na Fianna)
15. Sean Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett’s)

Subs:

20. James Holland (Ballyboden St Enda’s) for Fitzpatrick (43)
24. Tom Keane (Naomh Olaf) for Howley (43)
23. Ciarán Archer (St Maurs) for O’Brien (52)
18. Nathan Nolan (Kilmacud Crokes) for Farrelly (53)
19. Rob Shaw (Castleknock) for O’Dea (58)
22. Daniel Brennan (St Sylvester’s) for Lynch Bissett (59).

Referee: John Hickey (Carlow).

