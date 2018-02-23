Coleman and Lehane back starting for Cork as Waterford bring in goalkeeper O'Keeffe

CORK BOSS JOHN Meyler has brought some key figures back into his starting team for next Sunday afternoon’s clash with Waterford in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Conor O’Sullivan comes in at corner-back, Mark Coleman is named to start at midfield while Conor Lehane, Dean Brosnan and Alan Cadogan are all drafted into the attack.
Sean O’Donoghue, Daniel Kearney, Robbie O’Flynn, Luke Meade and Shane Kingston are the players to make way.
Waterford boss Derek McGrath brings in goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe and corner-forward Colin Dunford after their loss to Kilkenny last Sunday.
Ian O’Regan and Jake Dillon are the players to make way.
Cork
1. Anthony Nash – Kanturk
2. Conor O’Sullivan – Sarsfields
3. Eoin Cadogan – Douglas
4. Colm Spillane – Castlelyons
5. Christopher Joyce – Na Piarsaigh
6. Tim O Mahony – Newtownshandrum
7. Darren Browne – Kanturk
8. Mark Ellis – Millstreet
9. Mark Coleman – Blarney
10. Conor Lehane – Midleton
11. Dean Brosnan – Glen Rovers
12. Bill Cooper – Youghal
13. Alan Cadogan – Douglas
14. Seamus Harnedy – St Ita’s – captain
15. Patrick Horgan – Glen Rovers
Subs
16. Patrick Collins – Ballinhassig
17. Sean O’Donoghue – Inniscarra
18. Luke Meade – Newcestown
19. Robbie O’Flynn – Erins Own
20. David Griffin – Carrigaline
21. Lorcan McLoughlin – Kanturk
22. Brian Lawton – Castlemartyr
23. Daniel Kearney – Sarsfields
24. Jack O’Connor – Sarsfields
25. Shane Kingston – Douglas
26. Michael Cahalane – Bandon
Waterford
1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)
2. Shane Fives (Tourin)
3. Barry Coughlan (Ballygunner)
4. Noel Connors (Passage)
5. Tadhg De Burca (Clashmore)
6. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)
7. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)
8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)
9. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)
10. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)
11. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)
12. Tom Devine (Modeligo)
13. Colin Dunford (Colligan)
21. Maurice Shanahan (Lismore)
15. Michael Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)
