Coleman and Lehane back starting for Cork as Waterford bring in goalkeeper O'Keeffe

Mark Coleman is back in the starting team for Cork.

Mark Coleman is back in the starting team for Cork.

CORK BOSS JOHN Meyler has brought some key figures back into his starting team for next Sunday afternoon’s clash with Waterford in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Conor O’Sullivan comes in at corner-back, Mark Coleman is named to start at midfield while Conor Lehane, Dean Brosnan and Alan Cadogan are all drafted into the attack.

Sean O’Donoghue, Daniel Kearney, Robbie O’Flynn, Luke Meade and Shane Kingston are the players to make way.

Waterford boss Derek McGrath brings in goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe and corner-forward Colin Dunford after their loss to Kilkenny last Sunday.

Ian O’Regan and Jake Dillon are the players to make way.

Cork

1. Anthony Nash – Kanturk

2. Conor O’Sullivan – Sarsfields

3. Eoin Cadogan – Douglas

4. Colm Spillane – Castlelyons

5. Christopher Joyce – Na Piarsaigh

6. Tim O Mahony – Newtownshandrum

7. Darren Browne – Kanturk

8. Mark Ellis – Millstreet

9. Mark Coleman – Blarney

10. Conor Lehane – Midleton

11. Dean Brosnan – Glen Rovers

12. Bill Cooper – Youghal

13. Alan Cadogan – Douglas

14. Seamus Harnedy – St Ita’s – captain

15. Patrick Horgan – Glen Rovers

Subs

16. Patrick Collins – Ballinhassig

17. Sean O’Donoghue – Inniscarra

18. Luke Meade – Newcestown

19. Robbie O’Flynn – Erins Own

20. David Griffin – Carrigaline

21. Lorcan McLoughlin – Kanturk

22. Brian Lawton – Castlemartyr

23. Daniel Kearney – Sarsfields

24. Jack O’Connor – Sarsfields

25. Shane Kingston – Douglas

26. Michael Cahalane – Bandon

Waterford

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Shane Fives (Tourin)

3. Barry Coughlan (Ballygunner)

4. Noel Connors (Passage)

5. Tadhg De Burca (Clashmore)

6. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

7. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)

9. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)

10. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

11. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

12. Tom Devine (Modeligo)

13. Colin Dunford (Colligan)

21. Maurice Shanahan (Lismore)

15. Michael Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!