Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 18 March, 2018
Victory for Laois in the Division 1B relegation play-off in Dunloy. They’ve beaten Antrim by 1-16 to 0-17.

Cork 0-10 Waterford 1-4

38 – And there’s another. A fine score by Mikey Kearney.

Cork 0-10 Waterford 1-3

38 – Pa Horgan scores a free for Cork, before Jamie Barron responds with Waterford’s first score of the game from play.

Cork 0-9 Waterford 1-2

35 -  Three minutes to be added on at the end of the first-half at Páirc Uí Rinn.

It’s Laois 1-16 Antrim 0-17 in Dunloy in added time in the Division 1B relegation play-off.

Cork 0-9 Waterford 1-2

34 – Alan Cadogan with a bad wide this time for Cork. The Rebels haven’t been perfect in front of goal either.

Cork 0-9 Waterford 1-2

34 – Pauric Mahony gets his second from a free.

 

Cork 0-9 Waterford 1-1

32 – Tommy Ryan with another very soft wide for Waterford. Derek McGrath won’t be a happy camper.

It’s still level between Laois (1-14) and Antrim (0-17). Seven minutes remain in the Division 1B relegation play-off in Dunloy.

Cork 0-9 Waterford 1-1

29 – Cooper with another one for Cork.

Cork 0-8 Waterford 1-1

28 – Dean Brosnan increases Cork’s lead.

Cork 0-7 Waterford 1-1

27 – Cork defending well but scores proving relatively difficult to come by for both teams. Colin Dunford sees a shot saved by Anthony Nash. Four wides each so far.

Cork 0-7 Waterford 1-1

24 – Pauric Mahony converts a free for Waterford and Bill Cooper responds immediately to restore Cork’s three-point lead.

Cork 0-6 Waterford 1-0

23 – Darragh Fitzgibbon scores from long range for Cork.

Cork 0-5 Waterford 1-0

20 – GOAL! Penalty for Waterford. Colm Spillane booked for dragging down Patrick Curran and Curran beats Nash to his right.

The 1B play-off is level in Dunloy with 13 minutes remaining: Antrim 0-15 Laois 1-12.

Cork 0-5 Waterford 0-0

18 – Over a quarter of this game has been played and Waterford still haven’t scored. Cork have the benefit of a breeze but the Deise have still created enough chances to get up and running.

Cork 0-5 Waterford 0-0

16 – Goal chance for Waterford for Patrick Curran but he fires it wide.

Cork 0-5 Waterford 0-0

15 – Jamie Barron was through for what should have been a straightforward score but it’s another wide for Waterford. Worrying start for Derek McGrath’s men.

Cork 0-5 Waterford 0-0

13 – Alan Cadogan gets his first of the afternoon to push Cork further ahead.

Cork 0-4 Waterford 0-0

12 – Very nearly a superb score by Conor Lehane for Cork but it drifts just wide. Waterford still waiting to open their account.

In the Division 1B relegation play-off, it’s currently 1-10 to 0-12 in favour of Laois against Antrim after 48 minutes.

Cork 0-4 Waterford 0-0

7 – Bill Cooper from long range for Cork. Great start for John Meyler’s side.

Cork 0-3 Waterford 0-0

6 – Mikey Cahalane gets a fine score to increase Cork’s lead and then Dean Brosnan follows that with another big one for the Rebels.

Cork 0-1 Waterford 0-0

4 – Darragh Fitzgibbon gives Cork the lead after Patrick Curran had a goal disallowed for a square ball moments earlier.

It’s underway at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Elsewhere, in the relegation play-off in Division 1B, Laois lead Antrim by 1-9 to 0-7 at half-time in Dunloy.

Here are the teams that have been named ahead of the game…

CORK: Anthony Nash; Sean O’Donoghue, Eoin Cadogan, Colm Spillane; Christopher Joyce, Tim O’Mahony, Mark Coleman; Darragh Fitzgibbon, Bill Cooper; Michael Cahalane, Conor Lehane, Dean Brosnan; Alan Cadogan, Seamus Harnedy, Patrick Horgan.

WATERFORD: Stephen O’Keeffe; Shane Fives, Barry Coughlan, Noel Connors; Tadhg de Burca, Austin Gleeson, Philip Mahony; Jamie Barron, Conor Gleeson; Kieran Bennett, Pauric Mahony, Tom Devine; Patrick Curran, Stephen Bennett, Mikey Kearney.

Cork will line out as selected but it looks like there’ll be a few changes for Waterford…

Good afternoon, folks. There’s some light snowfall on Leeside but not enough for this afternoon’s meeting of Cork and Waterford to be postponed.

We’ll keep you up to date on the Division 1A relegation play-off right here. Throw-in at Páirc Uí Rinn is at 3pm.

