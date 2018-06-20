Cristiano Ronaldo makes history with 85th international goal

GOAL PORTUGAL#POR 1-0 #MAR



5mins: Cristiano Ronaldo heads home from a corner for his fourth World Cup goal of the tournament.#RTEsoccer



Updates: https://t.co/WV4MzX7K5m pic.twitter.com/1xtpJFK3eX — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 20, 2018

CRISTIANO RONALDO MADE history today as he opened the scoring in today’s World Cup clash between Portugal and Morocco.

The Real Madrid star’s powerful header from a short corner put him top of the European all-time goalscorers list in international football.

Ronaldo now has 85 goals at international level, one more than former Hungary star Ferenc Puskás managed over the course of his career.

The effort was his fourth in two games at this World Cup, after he hit a hat-trick in Portugal’s opening 3-3 draw with Spain.

However, Ronaldo still has some way to go to match international football’s all-time leading scorer, with ex-Iran striker Ali Daei scoring 109 goals for his country between 1993 and 2006.

