Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 20 June, 2018
Europa League opponents confirmed for League of Ireland trio

Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Derry City have discovered where they’ll be flying to next month.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 20 Jun 2018, 11:52 AM
1 hour ago 2,577 Views 1 Comment
DUNDALK, SHAMROCK ROVERS and Derry City have all learned their Europa League opponents after the first qualifying round draw was made this morning in Nyon, Switzerland.

Fixture details have yet to be confirmed, but the two-legged ties are scheduled to be played on 12 and 19 July.

sVhrM6He Dundalk's Pat Hoban, Greg Bolger of Shamrock Rovers and Derry City's Eoin Toal. Source: INPHO

Dundalk will face Levadia Tallinn of Estonia, Shamrock Rovers are to take on Swedish outfit AIK, while Derry have been drawn against Dinamo Minsk of Belarus.

Both Derry and Rovers are due to be at home in the first leg of their ties, with Dundalk travelling to Estonia first before welcoming their opponents back to Louth.

Having been one of the seeded teams in the draw due to their previous success in Europe, Dundalk would appear to have been dealt the kindest draw.

Levadia, who won the Estonian Cup last month and finished second in their domestic league last season, have faced Irish opposition on four previous occasions. The most recent of those meetings was last year, when they lost 6-2 on aggregate to Cork City.

AIK currently sit in second place — where they also finished last season — after 12 rounds in the Swedish top flight. Sebastian Larsson joined AIK from Hull City last week but he may miss the clash with Rovers due to his involvement with Sweden’s World Cup squad.

Dinamo Minsk were second-place finishers in Belarus last season, which is also the position they currently occupy after 12 games of the campaign. They were 2-1 aggregate winners over St Patrick’s Athletic in the Europa League in 2016-17.

The draw for the second qualifying round of this season’s Europa League is due to be made at 1pm, when the three Irish sides will discover who they’ll play should they manage to advance beyond the opening round.

