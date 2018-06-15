This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ronaldo agrees to pay €18.8 million tax settlement - legal source

The deal between the fiscal authorities and the advisors of the star comes hours before Portugal face Spain.

By AFP Friday 15 Jun 2018, 5:12 PM
49 minutes ago 1,449 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/4073665
Cristiano Ronaldo is currently with Portugal at the World Cup.
Image: Paulo Duarte
Image: Paulo Duarte
Cristiano Ronaldo is currently with Portugal at the World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo is currently with Portugal at the World Cup.
Image: Paulo Duarte

REAL MADRID STAR Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to pay the Spanish taxman €18.8 million to settle a tax fraud claim, a legal source said on Friday.

The deal between the fiscal authorities and the advisors of the star comes hours before Ronaldo’s Portugal face Spain in the World Cup in Russia.

The agreement still has to be ratified and will likely come with a two-year jail term — although sentences of up to two years are not generally served in Spain.

The former Manchester United player, who is at the World Cup on the back of a third straight Champions League title with Real, appeared in court last July at Pozuelo de Alarcon, a wealthy Madrid suburb, to answer four counts of tax evasion.

Procecutors allege the five-time Ballon d’Or winner took “advantage of a company structure created in 2010 to hide income generated in Spain from his image rights from tax authorities”.

He is alleged to have used companies in low-tax foreign jurisdictions — notably the British Virgin Islands and Ireland — to avoid having to pay the tax otherwise due.

In 2014, Spanish authorities say he was late in declaring that year just €11.5 million of revenue earned in Spain for the period 2011-2014 when his earnings in his country of residence totalled €43 million.

The Spanish taxman also found he did not declare €28.4 million in image rights agreed for 2015-2020, leaving €14.7 million owing. His legal team had blamed the affair on a simple different interpretation of which revenue he was obliged to declare in Spain.

In May, legal sources indicated that the Portuguese, the world’s highest paid sportsman last year with $93 million for 2016-2017 according to Forbes magazine, had proposed making a 14 million settlement.

Had the case gone further, without the player offering a full settlement, he could have faced a fine of a reported €28 millions as well as a three-and-a-half-year jail term, according to the Spanish tax office union Gestha.

Ronaldo’s big La Liga rival, Barcelona’s Argentinian star Lionel Messi, paid a €2 million fine in 2016 in his own tax wrangle and received a 21-month jail term, the latter reduced to a further fine of €252,000 equivalent to €400 per day of the original term.

In a statement issued by the Gestifute sports agency which represents him, Ronaldo insisted last year that he had “never hidden anything, nor have I had the intention of evading taxes”.

Prosecutors had alleged a “voluntary and conscious breach of his fiscal obligations in Spain.”

