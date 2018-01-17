Croke Park and Páirc Uí Chaoimh clashes to start 17-game GAA league coverage on eir sport

DOUBLE-HEADERS IN Croke Park and Páirc Uí Chaoimh will commence the 17 games that eir sport will broadcast from this year’s Allianz football and hurling leagues.

Kildare, Dublin, Cork and Kilkenny will all have their opening fixtures broadcast by eir sport. Source: INPHO

Dublin’s clashes against Offaly and Kildare in hurling and football respectively will both be broadcast from Croke Park on 27 January as will the ties in Páirc Uí Chaoimh that see Cork meet Tipperary in football and take on Kilkenny in hurling.

In total All-Ireland football champions Dublin will have four games televised live this spring with last September’s finalists Mayo covered twice.

In hurling 2016 All-Ireland champions Tipperary will feature twice as will Pat Gilroy’s Dublin hurling side.

Here’s the rundown of what’s in store.

27 January

Dublin v Offaly (H) – eir sport 1 – 5pm

Cork v Tipperary (F) - eir sport 2 – 5pm

Dublin v Kildare (F) - eir sport 2 – 7pm

Cork v Kilkenny (H) - eir sport 1 – 7pm

3 February

Mayo v Kerry (F) - eir sport 1 – 7pm

Tyrone v Dublin (F) - eir sport 2 – Deferred

Tipperary v Waterford (H) - eir sport 1 – 7pm

10 February

Dublin v Donegal (F) - eir sport 2 – 7pm

Cavan v Meath (F) - eir sport 1 – 7pm

17 February

Tipperary v Wexford (H) - eir sport 2 – 7pm

Limerick v Dublin (H) - eir sport 1 – 7pm

24 February

Mayo v Dublin (F) - eir sport 2 – 7pm

Monaghan v Tyrone (F) - eir sport 1 – 7pm

3 March

Dublin v Kerry (F) - eir sport 2 – 7pm

Tyrone v Donegal (F) - eir sport 1 – 7pm

17 March

Kerry v Kildare (F) - eir sport 2 – 7pm

Cork v Clare (F) - eir sport 1 – 7pm

