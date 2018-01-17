Croke Park and Páirc Uí Chaoimh clashes to start 17-game GAA league coverage on eir sport

DOUBLE-HEADERS IN Croke Park and Páirc Uí Chaoimh will commence the 17 games that eir sport will broadcast from this year’s Allianz football and hurling leagues.
Dublin’s clashes against Offaly and Kildare in hurling and football respectively will both be broadcast from Croke Park on 27 January as will the ties in Páirc Uí Chaoimh that see Cork meet Tipperary in football and take on Kilkenny in hurling.
In total All-Ireland football champions Dublin will have four games televised live this spring with last September’s finalists Mayo covered twice.
In hurling 2016 All-Ireland champions Tipperary will feature twice as will Pat Gilroy’s Dublin hurling side.
Here’s the rundown of what’s in store.
27 January
Dublin v Offaly (H) – eir sport 1 – 5pm
Cork v Tipperary (F) - eir sport 2 – 5pm
Dublin v Kildare (F) - eir sport 2 – 7pm
Cork v Kilkenny (H) - eir sport 1 – 7pm
3 February
Mayo v Kerry (F) - eir sport 1 – 7pm
Tyrone v Dublin (F) - eir sport 2 – Deferred
Tipperary v Waterford (H) - eir sport 1 – 7pm
10 February
Dublin v Donegal (F) - eir sport 2 – 7pm
Cavan v Meath (F) - eir sport 1 – 7pm
17 February
Tipperary v Wexford (H) - eir sport 2 – 7pm
Limerick v Dublin (H) - eir sport 1 – 7pm
24 February
Mayo v Dublin (F) - eir sport 2 – 7pm
Monaghan v Tyrone (F) - eir sport 1 – 7pm
3 March
Dublin v Kerry (F) - eir sport 2 – 7pm
Tyrone v Donegal (F) - eir sport 1 – 7pm
17 March
Kerry v Kildare (F) - eir sport 2 – 7pm
Cork v Clare (F) - eir sport 1 – 7pm
