  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Tuesday 16 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Micko said it still haunts him. It still haunts me, would you believe, to this day'

The brilliant documentary ‘Micko’ brought memories flooding back for Kerry forward Mikey Sheehy.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 16 Jan 2018, 6:46 PM
2 hours ago 4,607 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3800801
Mick O'Dwyer and Mikey Sheehy enjoyed huge success together with Kerry.
Image: RTÉ Player/INPHO
Mick O'Dwyer and Mikey Sheehy enjoyed huge success together with Kerry.
Mick O'Dwyer and Mikey Sheehy enjoyed huge success together with Kerry.
Image: RTÉ Player/INPHO

LIKE THE MAJORITY of GAA followers in the country, Mikey Sheehy settled himself down on Monday night last week and flicked on the television.

He watched the chronicling of Mick O’Dwyer’s playing and coaching exploits with interest.

The documentary ‘Micko’ was deeply appreciated by a player who was under the tutelage of the Waterville native for so long.

“Jesus it was very good. I enjoyed every minute of it. I suppose it was a bit emotional as well, when you think back on his career and what he has done for the game and I suppose he’d still love to be doing it. He was blaming old age and everything.

“I don’t think anyone will touch him as a Gaelic football manager. Jim Gavin in fairness is making a fair job of trying to get there but Micko was something special.

“As I say it’s incredible what Dublin are doing at the moment [going for] four in a row. I don’t mean this badly about us [but] it was easier to win. There was only four games as such, no back door, and you’d no teams coming through the scenic route like Mayo, who’d make it tough for you.

“There’s more demands on players now as well so it probably was a little bit easier in our time. It was still a fantastic achievement, he coached eight All-Irelands in 12 years, and he was unlucky that he didn’t win one in ’98 with Kildare, which would have been extra special.”

Micko3 Source: RTÉ Player

Sheehy and O’Dwyer enjoyed seasons of glory and dizzying highs yet the former Kerry boss admitted that the memories of a defeat are still implanted in his mind.

That famous 1982 reversal to Offaly still plays on the thoughts of the Austin Stacks attacking great as well.

“I was enjoying the documentary until I saw the missed penalty for (the) five-in-a-row! Micko said it still haunts him. It still haunts me, would you believe, to this day.

“People ask me about my career, it’s still one of the things that pops up straight away, that we didn’t make the five-in-a-row. Like, if I had have scored the penalty we would have won five-in-a-row.

“Having said that I’m always looking for consolation. Had we have won the five-in-a-row I don’t think we’d have come back and won ’84, ’85 and ’86. To me, that probably was nearly as good an achievement. It’s never going to be as good as five-in-a-row. Certainly it was a massive achievement to do that.”

Source: PJ's Classic GAA Channel/YouTube

In his current role as a Kerry selector, Sheehy has a heightened awareness of how players and supporters alike can dwell on defeats.

As the start of the 2018 season beckons on Sunday week, Sheehy admits it was a ‘tough’ winter for Kerry football folk after the manner in which their 2017 campaign concluded.

“Last year, we had a great win against Dublin in the Allianz League final. We were looking forward to the championship, which started very well in Munster but then we dipped a little bit against Galway in the (All-Ireland) quarter-final.

“I suppose the (Mayo) replay was very disappointing, hugely disappointing. I suppose we got a lot of criticism as a management, probably more than the players but we deserved it because we didn’t perform on the field and we didn’t perform off the field.

 

“And that’s how you are judged in Kerry, in All-Ireland (titles). Now they love us beating Dublin in the league but it was the All-Ireland what they wanted to win, Sam Maguire, and that’s it.

“The winter was tough below. There was a lot of snipers around so we were ducking and diving!

“But that’s the beauty of sport. We’re looking forward to starting next Sunday week and you are on the horse again and you just get on with it.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

All-Ireland winners join and depart squad as Kerry gear up for 2018 campaign

‘I would have signed if I had got a contract’ – Kerry’s Moran on Oz adventure

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mignolet considering a future away from Liverpool after latest snub
Mignolet considering a future away from Liverpool after latest snub
Walcott set for medical at Everton today ahead of £20m switch from Arsenal
Lambert looks to ex-Limerick boss as he puts together Stoke backroom team
FOOTBALL
Ryan Giggs reveals he went to counselling after Old Trafford exit
Ryan Giggs reveals he went to counselling after Old Trafford exit
Mourinho 'not unconfident' Manchester United will sign Sanchez
'I would give the shirt off my back for De Bruyne'
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Munster excited about potential of their improving attacking game
Munster excited about potential of their improving attacking game
Van Graan's Munster left with losing bonus point after absorbing clash in Paris
'There's no magic formula, everyone is working hard and enjoying it out there'
MANCHESTER UNITED
Man-of-the-match Pogba shows his class and more Premier League talking points
Man-of-the-match Pogba shows his class and more Premier League talking points
Stephen Ireland returns as Man United deepen Stoke's woes
'I would lie if I said it was a pure tactical decision' - Mourinho explains Mkhitaryan's absence
MARTIN O'NEILL
'O'Neill has to come out and explain what's gone on'
'O'Neill has to come out and explain what's gone on'
Has Martin O'Neill's relationship with the Irish team been damaged irreparably?
O'Neill speculation ends as Paul Lambert is appointed Stoke City boss

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie