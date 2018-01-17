Oulart player Redmond brings Wexford senior hurling career to a close after ten seasons

WEXFORD HURLER DAVID Redmond has announced his inter-county retirement after spending ten seasons involved with their senior outfit.

David Redmond with manager Davy Fitzgerald after Wexford's win over Galway last spring. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Redmond made his senior championship debut for Wexford back in 2008 in the Leinster semi-final tie against Dublin with his last appearance coming in the All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Waterford in Páirc Uí Chaoimh last July.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The 30-year-old scored Wexford’s only goal last June in their landmark victory over Kilkenny at the Leinster semi-final stage.

Redmond featured for Wexford in last July’s Leinster decider against Galway in what was only his second appearance in a provincial final after previously playing in the loss to Kilkenny in 2008.

David Redmond in action for Wexford last year against Galway's Adrian Tuohy. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

He has enjoyed huge success with his club Oulart-the-Ballagh in winning multiple Wexford senior hurling titles.

Then after losing four Leinster club finals between January 2011 and December 2013, Redmond lined out at midfield in November 2015 when Oulart-the-Ballagh won a historic first provincial senior crown.

David Redmond in action against Cuala in the 2015 Leinster club decider. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Redmond released an official statement today to announce his decision via the Gaelic Players’ Association.

“I wish to confirm my retirement from the Wexford senior hurling team. It has been a huge honour to represent Wexford over the last decade. I would like to thank everyone involved in Wexford hurling throughout my career, in particular the management teams, Wexford county board and the fantastic Wexford supporters.

“I will above all miss being involved with the players that have made this journey most memorable and the close friends who I have made over the years, I greatly admire.

David Redmond announces his retirement from Wexford hurling: https://t.co/o61Pjaactn



Thank you for your contribution to the game and all the very best for the future! #CelebratingPlayers pic.twitter.com/Pu2YFbROI5 — GPA (@gaelicplayers) January 17, 2018 Source: GPA /Twitter

“I would like to thank my club Oulart-the-Ballagh for helping to mould me as a player. I really appreciate the support they have given and the standards that they have set for me. I look forward to finishing out my hurling career with such a proud club.

“I especially want to thank my mother and father, my partner Mairéad, all my family and close friends for being so supportive and understanding over the years.

“Finally, I would like to wish the current Wexford senior hurling squad the very best of luck in the near future, the hard work being done will soon reap the rewards that is richly deserved.”

