Cork City re-sign defender Damien Delaney

CORK CITY TODAY announced the re-signing of Damien Delaney.

The 36-year-old will join the club until the end of the 2019 season.

Capped nine-times for Ireland, Delaney has spent most of his career in England having moved from Cork City to Leicester City in 2000.

He most recently enjoyed a successful spell with Crystal Palace, making over 150 appearances for the Premier League outfit.

Delaney will join up with the squad for training next week and will be eligible to line out for John Caulfield’s men from 1 July.

During his first spell with the club. Source: Andrew Paton/INPHO

Speaking to the Cork City website today, Delaney said:

“Excited would be the word. I am really excited by what Cork City are doing and the direction the club is going in. Speaking to John, he is obviously very enthusiastic, I know he does things the right way and is driving forward, so that is something I want to be part of.”

I always watched from a distance, to see the results on a Friday night. Doing the double last year was a great achievement and I am looking forward to being part of something that is moving forward. Rather than stagnating or going to a club for the sake of it… I think this club is really going forward and I want to be part of it, that’s why I chose to come here.”

“Playing in Europe was part of the draw for me. It will be nice to play Champions League football. It is all part of this club moving forward and that is what I want to be here for. Hopefully there will be some good nights at Turner’s Cross for the fans and for the club in general.”

