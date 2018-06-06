This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 6 June, 2018
England defender won't allow his family to travel to World Cup over racism fears

Danny Rose: ‘It’s really sad. It’s just how it is. Somehow Russia got the World Cup and we have to get on with it.’

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 6 Jun 2018, 1:57 PM
1 hour ago 2,880 Views 4 Comments
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

ENGLAND LEFT-BACK DANNY Rose will not be accompanied by his family at the World Cup in Russia as the Tottenham defender is fearful they could suffer racial abuse.

“I’m not worried for myself, but I’ve told my family I don’t want them going out there because of racism and anything else that may happen,” Rose told the London Evening Standard.

“I don’t want to be worrying when I’m trying to prepare for games for my family’s safety.

“If anything happens to me, it wouldn’t affect me like it would if my family had been abused. I’m fine with whatever may or may not happen, and I like to think I’ll be able to deal with it in the right way.”

As recently as March the Russian football association was fined €25,000 by global governing body Fifa following racist chants by supporters during a friendly international against France.

The Football Against Racism in Europe (FARE) anti-discrimination network reported 89 racist and far-right incidents at Russian games in the 2016-2017 season.

And Rose criticised the decision to award the tournament to a country where racial abuse at games is still common.

“My dad’s really upset. I could hear it in his voice. He said he may never get a chance again to come and watch me in a World Cup,” he added.

“That was emotional, hearing that. It’s really sad. It’s just how it is. Somehow Russia got the World Cup and we have to get on with it.

“A £22,000 fine is disgusting. What do they (Fifa) expect? I don’t want to sound arrogant but if I had been fined £22,000 – without sounding big-headed – it wouldn’t make a difference. A country being fined £22,000 is just laughable.”

England manager Gareth Southgate has already outlined that his players will receive advice on how to deal with potential racist incidents they may encounter in Russia.

“We work with our players on how we will support each other if anything like that was to happen,” said Southgate last month.

“There would be some official protocol to follow if it did happen but we really hope it is a situation that doesn’t emerge, and that it’s a festival of football we are talking about on the pitch and not talking about things off the field.”

Rose has been racially abused while on England duty before as he was subjected to monkey chants during an under-21 international in Serbia in 2012.

The Serbian FA were fined €80,000 whilst Rose was sent-off after the final whistle following clashes between both sets of players and missed the first game of the European U21 Championship in 2013 as a result.

© – AFP 2018

Scottish midfielder commits to Derry amid speculation of move north

Quiz: How well do you remember the 2010 World Cup?

