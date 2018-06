1. Which South African player scored the first goal of the tournament in the opening game? Stephen Pienaar Teko Modise

Siphiwe Tshabalala Katlego Mphela

2. Spain lost their opening game, throwing their World Cup hopes into serious doubt. Who defeated them? Switzerland Chile

Denmark Honduras

3. Which stadium hosted the World Cup final between the Netherlands and Spain? Cape Town Stadium Moses Mabhida Stadium (Durban)

Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (Port Elizabeth) Soccer City (Johannesburg)

4. England crashed out of the tournament in a 4-1 humbling by Germany in the last 16. Who scored England's only goal? Matthew Upson Stephen Gerrard

James Milner Jermaine Defoe

5. Andres Iniesta scored what would ultimately be the winner for Spain in extra-time of the final. What minute did the goal come? 114 116

110 119

6. Who out of the players below finished the tournament with more goals? Luis Suarez Asamoah Gyan

Robinho Gonzalo Higuain

7. We all know what this is, it ruined an entire World Cup but how is it spelled? Vuvuezela Vuvizela

Vuvuzela Vuvuzala

8. Ghana missed a penalty late in extra-time that ultimately cost them as they lost the subsequent shootout 4-2. Who missed the decisive penalty in the shootout? John Mensah Dominic Adiyiah

Kevin-Prince Boateng Asamoah Gyan

9. Which of these players was not named in the World Cup Dream Team after the tournament? Maicon Fernando Torres

Wesley Sneijder Diego Forlan