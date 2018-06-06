Hope Solo to join RTÉ punditry team as World Cup coverage announced

The legendary goalkeeper has made over 200 appearances for the United States in a stellar career.

RTÉ SPORT HAVE announced details of their World Cup coverage this summer as they broadcast all 64 games with an extended commentary and punditry teams.

Former Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given has been named as a pundit while fellow goalkeeper and retired United States international Hope Solo has been surprisingly announced.

Given made 134 Ireland appearances over 20 years while Solo is one of the biggest names in women’s football, having won two Olympic medals and a World Cup medal in her 16 years with the United States.

In an announcement on Wednesday morning, RTÉ revealed that their regular team of pundits Eamon Dunphy, Liam Brady, Richie Sadlier, Damien Duff and Didi Hamann will all be part of their coverage.

Given and Solo will be joined by Keith Andrews, Richard Dunne and Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill in what the broadcaster described as a ‘market-leading team of analysts’.

The coverage will be hosted by Darragh Maloney, Peter Collins and Jacqui Hurley while George Hamilton, Ger Canning, Adrian Eames, John Kenny, Stephen Alkin and Hugh Cahill lead commentary.

Ronnie Whelan, Jim Beglin, Ray Houghton and Brian Kerr will also take up co-commentary duties in Russia this summer.

The 2018 World Cup kicks off on 14 June with the hosts Russia facing Saudi Arabia.

