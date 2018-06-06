Scottish midfielder commits to Derry amid speculation of move north

NICKY LOW HAS ended speculation over his future by signing an extended contract with Derry City to remain at the club until the end of the 2018 SSE Airtricity League season.

The Scottish midfielder joined the Candystripes at the start of the campaign and having impressed for Kenny Shiels’ side, had been the subject of interest from other teams, including NIFL Championship outfit Larne.

After spells with Aberdeen and Dundee in Scotland, Low spent some of last season on loan with Derry before making his switch permanent last month when he was released by Dundee.

The 26-year-old has become a key part of Derry’s midfield again this term, making 18 appearances and scoring two goals, with the club currently sitting in fourth position in the Premier Division.

In a statement, Derry said the player has ‘moved to dispel recent rumours that he is set to leave the Brandywell’ by agreeing terms with the Candystripes, who were ‘very keen to keep him despite obvious interest from the Irish league.’

Low’s commitment will be a boost for Shiels ahead of the second half of the campaign with Ronan Curtis set to leave for Portsmouth next month.

