  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 16 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

GPA insist they're 'not in the GAA's pockets' but must improve relationship with the media

President David Collins was speaking on Sunday Sport yesterday.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 16 Apr 2018, 2:30 PM
1 hour ago 1,686 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3960308

GPA PRESIDENT DAVID Collins has defended the players body’s relationship with the GAA, while also accepting they need to improve their relationship with the media.

David Collins Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Tyrone legend Philip Jordan criticised the GPA in an RTE column last week, writing: “We rarely hear anything about them and when there’s any bit of an issue it’s almost like they stick their head in the sand.”

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1′s Sunday Sport yesterday, Collins said the substantial funding the GPA receive has not blunted their edge when it comes to dealing with the GAA.

“We’re not in the GAA’s pockets,” he said. “Yes, we’re partners with the GAA, but we have to be partners with the GAA. They are the key stakeholders to it all and if we don’t deal with them, understand them, work with them – then where are we going to go as an organisation.

“Are we too nice now that we’re a partner with the GAA? We have to be on the same page as them, we have to work with them but we also have to be there for our players.

“Only two weeks ago we stood up for our players, we polled them instantly on how they felt about the restructuring or how they felt about the Super 8s. That’s information based and we feed that back to the GAA through meetings.”

Back in January, GPA founder Donal O’Neill told the Irish Examiner that the GAA now “own their ass” because of the agreement signed two years ago between the organisations.

Donal O'Neill GPA founder Donal O'Neill at their AGM in 2003 Source: ©INPHO

The former Galway hurler refuted that claim, referencing a GPA statement released in March which supported a number of inter-county squads who planned not to fulfill rescheduled league fixtures that were set for Bank Holiday Monday.

“The GAA weren’t happy with what we did that in terms of releasing a statement and how we pushed for the games to be called off because of the support for the players,” he explained.

“How do the GAA go around setting games for a Bank Holiday Monday when we have players who have employment in the north of the country which wasn’t a bank holiday? These are key issues and we forced that back on the GAA.

“But this is something we need to do more of, we need to be seen to be doing more of it. If we’re not seen to be confrontational, people think we’re not doing anything but that is far from the truth.”

Collins accepted the GPA have failed in the past to get their message out there and said they’ll endevour to improve their relationship with the media.

“The GPA hasn’t been out there advocating what we do for players and the game, so our relationship with the media hasn’t been fantastic,” he said.

Noel Connors, Dermot Earley, Collins and Tom Parsons at the launch of the GPA Strategic Plan 2017-2019 last June Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“Our explanation of what we do and how players respond and engage with us isn’t in the public eye. That’s a key thing we need to change. But it’s the relationships that we need to change, be it with the media, be it with our stakeholders in the GAA. That’s a perception we need to drive forward.

“We have failed in (that in) the past. We are working on that now and that’s really a strategy going forward in the next 12 to 18 months that we engage more, get people to understand what we actually do and to be unafraid to talk about what we actually do and the actually benefits in terms of what players (get).

“We are guilty of not actually publicising what we do. The player stories we have. We need to get that out there.”

He admitted there’s a reluctance among inter-county players to engage with the media beyond commercial activities.

“Yes, there is. If I take my own personal experience, I think being in front of the media is a key learning curve to your life development because you can sit in front of an interview, sit in front of people and speak honestly and openly in what you believe in.

David Collins and Dermot Earley Collins with former GPA CEO Earley Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“I think players are too sheltered at the moment and managers don’t want them to talk because they’re afraid of what they’re going to say. (One of) the programmes we provide is actually interview experience, interview techniques on what not to say, what to say, how to bring the conversation around to what you need to talk about.

“We would educate them in relation to how to prepare for interviews.”

When co-presenter Joanne Cantwell asked Collins if that meant the GPA train players to say nothing in interviews, he responded: “No, that’s not what I’m saying. In terms of interview techniques: how to actually perform in an interview, behave and be professional.

“That’s what we like to see, players being positive in the media, being positive in life and bringing it to their careers and that’s what we hope to be. Make them better players off the field.”

Finally, the Liam Mellows club man said the appointment of Dermot Earley’s successor as CEO will be a “game-changer” for the GPA. The position has been advertised on the GPA website since last Friday and the page has amassed almost 1,700 views since it went live.

“Fantastic interest,” said Collins. “A really, really tough decision.”

The closing date for applications is on 27 April.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

2016 champions Carbery Rangers and 2014 winners Ballincollig enjoy Cork SFC opening round wins

Paul Geaney grabs goal as Dingle book Kerry SFC club final meeting with Dr Crokes

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'We need to see if we have learned those lessons, so it's a huge week for us'
'We need to see if we have learned those lessons, so it's a huge week for us'
Prospect of an all-Irish Champions Cup final thrilling for Munster and Leinster fans
'If I had £20 spare I’d definitely put it on Scarlets beating Leinster and winning the whole thing'
FOOTBALL
'It takes a lot of personality and courage to take that kind of penalty': Rodgers hails Dembele
'It takes a lot of personality and courage to take that kind of penalty': Rodgers hails Dembele
'I've never been able to retain a title': Kompany already thinking of league defence
Dzeko misses late chance as 10-man Lazio earn derby draw with Roma
LIVERPOOL
Klopp wants Liverpool to be trophy winners, not just entertainers
Klopp wants Liverpool to be trophy winners, not just entertainers
Salah scores 40th goal of the season as Liverpool too good for Bournemouth
As it happened: Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League
LEINSTER
Henshaw back in the selection picture for Champions Cup semi-final
Henshaw back in the selection picture for Champions Cup semi-final
'We had a number of young lads out there and it's really, really painful learning for them'
O'Brien 'a little bit sore around his shoulder' after injury comeback lasts 40 minutes
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man City crowned Premier League champions after United slip up to rock-bottom West Brom
Man City crowned Premier League champions after United slip up to rock-bottom West Brom
Arsenal's away form hits 93-year low with Newcastle United defeat
Ritchie extends Gunners' wretched away run as Rafa's incredible run continues

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie