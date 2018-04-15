  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 15 April, 2018
Paul Geaney grabs goal as Dingle book Kerry SFC club final meeting with Dr Crokes

Reigning champions Dr Crokes enjoyed a five-point win over Austin Stacks.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 15 Apr 2018, 5:33 PM
DR CROKES WILL play Dingle in the Kerry SFC club final after both sides topped their respective groups with victories today.

Paul Geaney scores his second goal Paul Geaney in action with Kerry Source: Presseye/Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

The competition is contested by senior clubs in the Kingdom and separate to the Kerry SFC which includes divisional teams and will be played later in the year. The winners of the Kerry club crown represent the county if the Kerry SFC is won by a divisional side.

Crokes, the holders of the title, enjoyed a 0-18 to 1-10 victory over Austin Stacks in today’s Group 1 clash.

A first-half goal from David Mannix left Austin Stacks on level terms at half-time, but six points from Kieran O’Leary powered Dr Crokes to victory.

In the same group, Kerins O’Rahilly’s defeated An Ghaeltacht by 1-13 to 1-11 in Gallarus.

Diarmuid O’Sullivan the goal for O’Rahilly’s, while Jack Savage clipped over 0-8 and David Moran added two points from midfield.

grouip1 Source: Kerry GAA

In Group 2, Dingle sealed their progression to the decider with a 1-10 to 0-5 win over Killarney Legion. All-Star forward Paul Geaney hit the game’s only goal as Dingle secured top spot in the group with three wins from three.

Also in Group 2, Rathmore defeated Kenmare Shamrocks by 3-14 to 0-7.

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

