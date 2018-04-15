Paul Geaney grabs goal as Dingle book Kerry SFC club final meeting with Dr Crokes

DR CROKES WILL play Dingle in the Kerry SFC club final after both sides topped their respective groups with victories today.

Paul Geaney in action with Kerry Source: Presseye/Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

The competition is contested by senior clubs in the Kingdom and separate to the Kerry SFC which includes divisional teams and will be played later in the year. The winners of the Kerry club crown represent the county if the Kerry SFC is won by a divisional side.

Crokes, the holders of the title, enjoyed a 0-18 to 1-10 victory over Austin Stacks in today’s Group 1 clash.

A first-half goal from David Mannix left Austin Stacks on level terms at half-time, but six points from Kieran O’Leary powered Dr Crokes to victory.

In the same group, Kerins O’Rahilly’s defeated An Ghaeltacht by 1-13 to 1-11 in Gallarus.

Diarmuid O’Sullivan the goal for O’Rahilly’s, while Jack Savage clipped over 0-8 and David Moran added two points from midfield.

Source: Kerry GAA

In Group 2, Dingle sealed their progression to the decider with a 1-10 to 0-5 win over Killarney Legion. All-Star forward Paul Geaney hit the game’s only goal as Dingle secured top spot in the group with three wins from three.



Dingle Team Selection

Castleisland Mart Senior Club Football Championship 2018 Group 2 - Páirc an Ághasaigh - #ItsAFineDayForFootball pic.twitter.com/CPsIesCYQi — Dingle GAA (@DingleGAA) April 15, 2018 Source: Dingle GAA /Twitter

Also in Group 2, Rathmore defeated Kenmare Shamrocks by 3-14 to 0-7.

