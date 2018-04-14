Nemo Rangers begin defence of Cork title one month after All-Ireland final defeat

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

LESS THAN A month after they were defeated in the All-Ireland club final, Nemo Rangers began the defence of their Cork SFC title with a 1-16 to 0-5 win over Clyda Rovers tonight.

Luke Connolly was the goalscorer for Nemo, who led by six at half-time.

Conor O’Driscoll scored both goals as Castlehaven enjoyed a 2-15 to 2-10 win over Dohenys in the same competition, while O’Donovan Rossa edged out Aghada by 1-16 to 3-8.



Last night, 2017 finalists St Finbarrs saw off Carrigaline on a scoreline 1-17 to 3-6.

Tomorrow in the Cork SFC, 2016 champions Carbery Rangers and 2014 winners Ballincollig are in action against Clonakilty and Glen Rovers respectively, while Newcestown meet Valley Rovers.

