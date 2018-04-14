  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 14 April, 2018
1-10 for Dean Rock as Ballymun open up Dublin SFC with comfortable win over St Brigid's

Rock also set-up Conor Kavanagh’s second-half goal.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 14 Apr 2018, 5:33 PM
48 minutes ago 1,652 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3958157

Ballymun Kickhams 2-13

St Brigid’s 1-10

Kevin O’Brien reports from Parnell Park

ALL-STAR FORWARD Dean Rock bagged 1-10 as Ballymun Kickhams opened up their assault on the Dublin SFC with a six-point win over St Brigid’s.

Philly McMahon and John Small with Malachy Tighe Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

It was a comfortable victory for Ballymun, who led by 2-13 to 1-6 after 51 minutes and, despite a strong St Brigid’s finish, never looked like losing this one.

Former Westmeath manager Brendan Hackett is in his first campaign over Ballymun, with legendary figure Barney Rock part of his management team.

Hackett had to do without Footballer of the Year nominee James McCarthy due to a hamstring injury, but Ballymun did enough in the first and third quarters to take the two points in Parnell Park.

Despite McCarthy’s absence, Ballymun had a strong backbone of Dublin players, with Evan Comerford, Philly McMahon, John Small, Paddy Small and Rock all in the starting 15. Paddy Small was withdrawn at half-time, presumably, through injury, but Rock shouldered the scoring burden for the winners.

Paddy Andrews scored a couple of fine points and won the first-half penalty that Philip Ryan converted, but St Brigid’s scored just 0-5 from play couldn’t handle the Ballymun attack at the far end.

John Small and Karl Keeley with Paddy Andrews Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The Dublin SFC has changed to a group stage format this season, with Castleknock and Clontarf making up the rest of Group 4.

Ballymun, who haven’t been crowned champions since 2012, lost last year’s final to kingpins St Vincent’s by 1-8 to 0-8.

Ballymun had to wait 15 minutes for their first score from play by Fiach Andrews, but Rock had three placed balls on the board by that stage.

Ballymun raced into a 1-9 to 0-2 lead after Rock fisted a long delivery over Shane Supple into the net, with the Dublin full-forward responsible for 1-8 of that tally.

St Brigid’s finished the half on a strong note as Paddy Andrews clipped over a wonderful score and then was brought down for a penalty that was converted by Philip Ryan.

Alan Hubbard with Phillip Ryan Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Ballymun were six ahead at the interval and 11 minutes into the second-half they had another goal, this time through substitute Conor Kavanagh. Kavanagh found the net from close range after Ballymun turned their opponents over in midfield and Rock raced through before feeding his team-mate.

Furman and Rock (2) sent over further scores to send their team 10 points ahead, but St Brigid’s finished strong down the home straight.

Gavin Kane, Ryan (2), McCarthy and Patrick Maguire raised white flags for St Brigid’s in the closing stages but it wasn’t enough.

Scorers for Ballymun Kickhams: Dean Rock 1-10 (0-6f, 0-1 45), Conor Kavanagh 1-0, Ted Furman, Liam O’Donovan and Fiach Andrews 0-1 each.

Scorers for St Brigid’s: Philip Ryan 1-2 (1-0 pen, 0-2f),Lorcan McCarthy 0-3 (0-2f, 0-1 45), Paddy Andrews 0-2, Gerry Kane and Patrick Maguire 0-1 each.

Ballymun Kickhams

1. Evan Comerford

2. Philly McMahon
3. Eoin Dolan
4. Alan Hubbard

5. Karl Keeley
6. John Small
7. James Bourke

8. Jason Whelan
9. Aaron Elliot

10. Fiach Andrews
11. Davey Byrne
12. Liam O’Donovan

13. Paddy Small
14. Ted Furman
15. Dean Rock

Subs

20. Conor McCarthy for Paddy Small (ht)
23. Leon Young for Bourke (44)
22. Karl Connolly for Hubbard (59)

St Brigid’s

1. Stephen Moore

2. Sean Egan
11. Mark Cahill
4. Malachy Tighe

6. Alan Daly
5. Alan McCarrick
7. Paddy Maguire

8. John O’Loughlin
10. Niall Davey

14. Collie Carr
3. Gavin Kane
13. Lorcan McCarthy

12. Philip Ryan
9. Kevin Callaghan
15. Paddy Andrews

Subs

18. Cathal Doyle for Davey (ht)
19. Sean Murray for McCarrick (45)
21. Mark Donnelly for Carr (46)
20. Jerry Troy for Egan (47)

Referee: James King

