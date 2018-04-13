Opening group stage wins for Raheny and St Sylvester's in Dublin SFC

THERE WERE WINNING starts to the Dublin SFC tonight for Raheny and St Sylvester’s.

Raheny’s Group 1 opener threw up competition in the form of St Oliver Plunketts Eoghan Ruadh, and Brian Fenton’s club outfit led right from the get-go.

Firmly in the driving seat in Garristown by half-time, they led by 1-6 to 0-4. Two further goals — one from the penalty spot — in the second period propelled them to a 3-8 to 0-14 win.

Tonight’s sole Group 3 fixture saw St Sylvester’s go head-to-head with Parnells in Balgriffin.

At the break, Sylvester’s — who bowed out at the quarter final stage to eventual champions St Vincent’s last year — had clocked up an eight-point lead with the score standing 0-12 to 0-4. Interestingly, Stephen Cluxton lined out at centre-half back.

Stephen Cluxton playing centre-back for Parnell’s against St Sylvester’s in Dublin Club Football… https://t.co/6TAIPbVEEO — Daire Walsh (@DaireJWalsh) April 13, 2018

The second half continued in the same manner as the first, and the game finished up 0-19 to 0-6 at the death.

Last night, there were wins for holders St Vincent’s and Na Fianna, as they overcame Skerries Harps and Lucan Sarsfields in their respective openers.

Vincent’s rifled home five goals in total, with Cormac Diamond and Tomás Quinn combining for 4-5 while Shane Carthy added the third, and Na Fianna’s three second-half goals were key in their encounter.

There are four games down for decision tomorrow, with last year’s beaten finalists Ballymun Kickhams among those to open their campaigns:

Group 1: Kilmacud Crokes v Ballyboden St Enda’s, Parnell Park, 5.45pm

Group 4: Ballymun Kickhams v St Brigid’s, Parnell Park, 4pm

Group 3: St Judes v Ballinteer St John’s, O’Toole Park, 4pm

Group 4: Castleknock v Clontarf, O’Toole Park, 5.45pm

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!