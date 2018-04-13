  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 13 April, 2018
Opening group stage wins for Raheny and St Sylvester's in Dublin SFC

The Dublin senior championship is well underway.

By Emma Duffy Friday 13 Apr 2018, 8:52 PM
58 minutes ago
Image: Raheny GAA Twitter.
Image: Raheny GAA Twitter.

THERE WERE WINNING starts to the Dublin SFC tonight for Raheny and St Sylvester’s.

Raheny’s Group 1 opener threw up competition in the form of St Oliver Plunketts Eoghan Ruadh, and Brian Fenton’s club outfit led right from the get-go.

Firmly in the driving seat in Garristown by half-time, they led by 1-6 to 0-4. Two further goals — one from the penalty spot — in the second period propelled them to a 3-8 to 0-14 win.

Tonight’s sole Group 3 fixture saw St Sylvester’s go head-to-head with Parnells in Balgriffin.

At the break, Sylvester’s — who bowed out at the quarter final stage to eventual champions St Vincent’s last year — had clocked up an eight-point lead with the score standing 0-12 to 0-4. Interestingly, Stephen Cluxton lined out at centre-half back.

The second half continued in the same manner as the first, and the game finished up 0-19 to 0-6 at the death.

Last night, there were wins for holders St Vincent’s and Na Fianna, as they overcame Skerries Harps and Lucan Sarsfields in their respective openers.

Vincent’s rifled home five goals in total, with Cormac Diamond and Tomás Quinn combining for 4-5 while Shane Carthy added the third, and Na Fianna’s three second-half goals were key in their encounter.

There are four games down for decision tomorrow, with last year’s beaten finalists Ballymun Kickhams among those to open their campaigns:

  • Group 1: Kilmacud Crokes v Ballyboden St Enda’s, Parnell Park, 5.45pm
  • Group 4: Ballymun Kickhams v St Brigid’s, Parnell Park, 4pm
  • Group 3: St Judes v Ballinteer St John’s, O’Toole Park, 4pm
  • Group 4: Castleknock v Clontarf, O’Toole Park, 5.45pm

Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

