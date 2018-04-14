Substitute Pearson bags late 1-2 to help Kilmacud past the 2016 All-Ireland champions

Kimacud Crokes 3-12

Ballyboden St Enda’s 1-11

Kevin O’Brien reports from Parnell Park

CALLUM PEARSON ARRIVED off the bench to score 1-2 and help Kilmacud Crokes to victory over Ballyboden St Enda’s in their Dublin SFC opener this evening.

This was an entertaining clash between south side superclubs boasting plenty of inter-county talent, both of whom have been crowned All-Ireland club champions in the last decade. The victory was a vital one for Kilmacud, with Group 1 ties against Raheny and St. Oliver Plunketts ER still to come.

A brace of Shane Horan goals left Kilmacud 2-6 to 0-6 ahead at half-time but they failed to score for 21 minutes in the second period as Ballyboden got to within two points at the end of the third quarter.

Kilmacud closed the game out in style as Pearson made his big contribution in the final 10 minutes before Dublin star Paul Mannion clipped over two late frees to seal the win.

Mannion operated in a floating role between the half and full-forward lines and was a steady presence on the ball throughout, particularly in the final quarter with the game on the line.

So Anthony Rainbow’s first game in charge of Ballyboden ended in a seven-point defeat and his team were punished for the concession of goals during key stages of the game. With a talented attack featuring James Madden and brothers Ryan and Colm Basquel, they’ll have a big say in this championship yet.

Kilmacud joint-managers Robbie Brennan and Johnny Magee were without key defender Cian O’Sullivan, who is recovering from shoulder surgery, while former Longford forward Brian Kavanagh saw a minute of action after arriving on as a substitute in the final minute of stoppage-time.

Both sides had plenty experience to call on off the bench, with Mark Vaughan and Armagh’s Kevin Dyas introduced for Kilmacud in either half and Conal Keaney coming in for Ballyboden during the half-time break.

Ballyboden had a good share of possession in the opening half but were wasteful in front of goal and hit six wides before half-time. Kilmacud wing-forward Horan was in inspired form and he bagged well-taken goals in the 11th and 15th minute to leave his side in charge.

That left the pre-game favourites six in front but the Basquel brothers replied for Ballyboden with three well-taken scores between them.

Wing-back Cian O’Connor had a brace on the board by half-time, while Mannion opened his account as Kilmacud led by 2-6 to 0-6 at the interval.

James Madden took his tally to 1-2 with a delightful finish to the net just 26 seconds after the restart. He cut the Kilmacud rearguard apart once again nine minutes later and slotted past David Nestor but this time it was disallowed for overcarrying.

Ryan and Colm Basquel slotted over a free each while Madden tagged on a point to leave Ballyboden trailing by 1-9 to 2-8 on 44 minutes.

Pearson’s 54th-minute goal was Kilmacud’s first score in 21 minutes and he added a point moments later before Mannion sealed the win with two late frees.

Scorers for Ballyboden St Enda’s: James Madden 1-3, Ryan Basquel 0-4 (0-2f), Colm Basquel 0-3 (0-2f) and Conal Keaney 0-1.

Scorers for Kimacud Crokes: Shane Horan 2-1, Cian O’Connor and Paul Mannion (0-1f) 0-2 each, Pat Burke, Craig Dias, Conor Casey and Dan O’Brien 0-1 each.

Ballyboden St Enda’s

1. Conor Dooley

7. Tom Hannifin

4. Cathal Flaherty

2. Cian Murray

5. Stephen O’Connor

6. Darragh Nelson

25. Simon Lambert

8. Michael Darragh Macauley

9. Aaron Waters

23. James Madden

15. Colm Dunne

10. Darren O’Reilly

14. Sam Molony

11. Ryan Basquel

12. Colm Basquel

Subs

20. Conal Keaney for Molony (ht)

17. Kieran Kennedy for Lambert (44)

19. Brian Bobbett for Murray (48)

22. James Holland for Dunne (52)

13. Ross McGarry for O’Connor (58)

3. Shane Clayton

Kimacud Crokes

1. David Nestor

7. Ross McGowan

23. Liam Flatman

2. Aidan Jones

5. Cian O’Connor

6. Cillian O’Shea

3. Andrew McGowan

8. Conor Casey

9. Craig Dias

12. Shane Horan

11. Shane Cunningham

10. Tom Fox

15. Paul Mannion

13. Pat Burke

14. Kevin Dyas

Subs

17. Mark Vaughan for Cunningham (30)

14. Kevin Dyas for Buke (47)

21. Callum Pearson for Fox (50)

24. Nathan Nolan for Flatman (55)

20. Karl Dias for Horan (62)

18. Brian Kavanagh for O’Connor (62)

Referee: Gary McCormack

