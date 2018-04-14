Starring in Bohs' derby victory and starting for St Brigid's in the Dublin SFC

LESS THAN TWENTY-FOUR hours after helping Bohemians to a dramatic, last-gasp win in last night’s derby against Shamrock Rovers, Shane Supple is bidding to help St Brigid’s to victory in the Dublin senior football championship.

Supple in action at Tallaght Stadium last night. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Supple played a starring role for Bohs at Tallaght Stadium on Friday evening, making a couple of crucial saves, particularly in the second half when he clawed Gary Shaw’s header away, as Keith Long’s side secured a memorable victory against the Hoops.

But there was no time for the 30-year-old to celebrate, with his Gaelic football commitments meaning he was straight back into big-match mode with Brigid’s in today’s clash with Ballymun at Parnell Park.

Supple, who has started all 11 of Bohs’ Premier Division games this term, spent four seasons in the Dublin senior panel and resurrected his GAA career with Brigid’s when he returned from a spell with Ipswich Town.

He started today's Dublin SFC clash. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

As last night showed, he is one of the best ‘keepers in the League of Ireland and his talents across both codes means he’s a man in demand.

