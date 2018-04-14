Limerick's O'Carroll nets two goals as Castleknock open Dublin campaign with victory

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

2016 FINALISTS CASTLEKNOCK ran out comfortable 2-19 to 0-9 winners over Clontarf in Group 4 of the Dublin senior 1 football championship today.

Limerick native Seamus O’Carroll scored both goals for Castleknock who put in a good display of attacking football, with Ciaran Kilkenny and Graham Hannigan also impressing for the winners in O’Toole Park.



Earlier in the same group, Ballymun Kickhams accounted for St Brigid’s by six points.

In Group 3, St Jude’s enjoyed a facile 0-20 to 0-8 win over Ballinteer St John’s in the curtain-raiser at the venue.

Dangerous forwards Kevin McManamon and Niall Coakley did the majority of the scoring for Jude’s, who led by just two points at half-time.

St Sylvester’s defeated Parnells by 13 points in yesterday’s Group 3 clash in Balgriffin.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!