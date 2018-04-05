  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 5 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

5 of the most common workout excuses and how to overcome them

Personal trainer David Last has heard all the excuses down through the years, but writes ‘if it’s truly important to you than you will make it happen.’

By David Last Thursday 5 Apr 2018, 12:45 PM
51 minutes ago 1,219 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3941762

OVER THE LAST 10 years, I have seen so many different excuses used by people to avoid the gym or working out so in this week’s column, I’m going to look at the five most common and how you can overcome these obstacles.

“I just haven’t got time”

shutterstock_254262415 Source: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

I hear this quite a lot and my answer to this is always the same — there is always time.

We all have demanding days from work to family commitments and sure this can take up a large chunk of our day but I fully believe each and everyone of us can find at least 20 minutes two to three times a week to look after our health and fitness that bit more.

A lot of people when they think of working out possibly think they need at least an hour to go to the gym and get a workout in — well, you don’t.

If you are truly stuck for time all you need is 15-20 minutes to get a workout in. You don’t need a gym, lots of equipment or a full hour for an effective workout.

Little wins and habits in the day all count too.

Taking the stairs over the lift, cycling to work, doing a 15-minute home workout or even getting out for a 10-minute walk on your lunch break can all count here.

If it’s important to you then you will make it happen. If you do have a really busy week then my best advice is to plan and pencil in two or three 20-minute windows in your diary where you can get some training in.

“By the time I am finished work I am exhausted”

shutterstock_222191515 (1) Source: Shutterstock/lzf

It’s pretty normal to feel tired after a busy few hours in the office.

Hours of sitting down, looking at a screen and being in work mode can really take it out of us and for some of you the day isn’t half over yet with family duties on the menu for the evening.

A lot of the time the last thing some people want to do upon leaving the office is then go to a busy gym floor.

I would always suggest a few things here to individuals, like perhaps aiming to do something first thing in the morning instead or even on their lunch break (again this doesn’t have to be a whole 60 minute session) or even just biting the bullet and aiming to get something done as soon as you leave the office.

A lot of the time it’s always the build up that is the worst part and once you do get over that initial hurdle and get moving into that warm up you’re already over the hardest part.

If you do feel totally burnt out or stressed after a long day and you are planning on doing some exercise my advice here is to listen to the body and give the body what it needs.

A walk, light jog, some basic stretches, or even some yoga may be the better option over a high intensity interval workout.

“I just can’t stand the gym”

shutterstock_584834053 Source: Shutterstock/FS Stock

I always tell my clients that going to the gym should never be a chore.

Choose your training venue wisely in whatever avenue you do go down and make it something that you might actually take enjoyment out of.

If you don’t like noisy crowded gyms then look elsewhere. Ireland is now full of personal training gyms, small gyms, clubs, studios, training academies and fit clubs.

The options are endless and with the brighter evenings coming in getting outside into the open may even be the better choice for you.

“I’ve no idea what I’m doing”

shutterstock_235516696 Source: Shutterstock/holbox

Walk into any busy gym floor and it won’t take you long to see some people lost when it comes to their workout — don’t worry, that’s perfectly normal.

The right step for you is to get some advice and make the most of that time you do have to train. Any time I do put an article together here the goal is to try educate the reader as much as I can with regard to helping them with their training and lifestyle goals.

Perhaps you might need to seek help from a trainer or even look at attending a class so someone can guide you through the movements the right way.

A sign of any good trainer is someone who is going to be patient guiding you through the appropriate steps for your training plan. My advice here is if you know you need a little extra help on technique, then go and source a trainer who knows how to help you.

Find a coach who is particular about technique, has a good pedigree, and has a proven track record of getting results.

“I have tried lots of things but always get nowhere”

shutterstock_297318935 Source: Shutterstock/www.BillionPhotos.com

‘If you are not assessing then you are only guessing’, is a quote I am always mentioning.

There are a lot of reasons for getting nowhere in relation to your training goals — boredom, a lack of accountability, not knowing what to do, little to no progress, or purely just having little to no enjoyment with your new fitness regime.

Find the right training path and then asses and reassess your progress every 4-6 weeks. This is something I like to do with myself and my clients, and this could include a before and after photo, a body fat measurement or even a bench mark workout.

I guarantee if you do look back on those six weeks you will have lots of wins in there which in turn will help you to ignite that fire again and get you back on track to hit your goals.

David Last is a personal trainer based in Dublin. For more information you can follow him on FacebookInstagram and Twitter. Or you can send him a direct message here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

3 simple recipe ideas for on-the-go protein snacks

Buddy Up! Reach your fitness goals with a little help from your friends

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
David Last

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
Analysis: Leinster's lethal attack tears Saracens apart for three classy tries
FOOTBALL
'I wanted to play attacking football' â Mkhitaryan's Mourinho dig
'I wanted to play attacking football' – Mkhitaryan's Mourinho dig
Merseyside Police confirm two officers injured in Manchester City bus attack
'It's never happened to me' – Ronaldo thanks Juve fans for ovation
LEINSTER
EPCR confirm Sunday service for Munster's Bordeaux battle with Racing
EPCR confirm Sunday service for Munster's Bordeaux battle with Racing
Leinster hope to have Larmour and Conan in full training before Scarlets semi-final clash
Another blow for Saracens as South African owners want out
LIVERPOOL
Footage emerges from inside Manchester City's team bus before Liverpool clash
Footage emerges from inside Manchester City's team bus before Liverpool clash
'Very confident, I'm not sure if that's typical of Ireland': Kildare teen part of Liverpool's big European win
'Brilliant' Liverpool should have killed off City - Klopp
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ray Wilkins: 'Butch' by name, gentle by nature
Ray Wilkins: 'Butch' by name, gentle by nature
Chelsea's longest-serving player to leave club without having played a first-team game
Mo Salah injury mars a fantastic night for Liverpool

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie