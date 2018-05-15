Work your body! Three of the best and most effective full body kettlebell workouts

Source: Shutterstock/takoburito

TODAY I AM going to talk about the kettlebell and give you three excellent full body workouts to try.

If you are regular reader of my column then Iâ€™m sure you know by now that I am a big fan of the kettlebell. It features in most of my programmes and is a piece of equipment I generally bring with me when Iâ€™m on the road travelling.

The kettlebell is an excellent exercise tool and is something I recommend everybody to have. Itâ€™s perfect for a home or park workout, versatile and quite easy to bring on the road.

Source: David Last Fitness.

As for the swing itself, both the American and Russian swing are great exercises. The American swing is the image above and the Russian is pretty much the same except you donâ€™t finish as high with the bell.

The principles stay pretty much the same, but this is where a lot of people go wrong with the movement. The kettlebell swing can be quite complex for a newbie and needs some initial coaching.

Most people donâ€™t get this coaching and the swing really ends up looking quite ugly. Itâ€™s another exercise that can cause injury if you donâ€™t get the basics mastered.

(This video linked includesÂ a couple of tips along with the normal mistakes I see with most beginners who havenâ€™t been taught right at the start)

As for the 3 workouts todayâ€¦..

These are roughly 10 minutes in length and perfect to add in to the end of yourÂ session. AllÂ you need is one or two kettlebells and youâ€™re ready for a full body workout. I generally buy all my kettlebells here inÂ D8Fitness

Kettlebell ladder 8-1

Give yourself 10 minutes to get though thisÂ complex. Itâ€™s four movements paired together starting off with eight reps of each; then working its way down to seven, six and so on until you get to one. When choosing a weight, go with light to moderate load and if possible, go with two bells here.

Kettlebell four minute complex

The goal here is get through this full body complex within 2.30-3 minutes and then on the top of the fourth minute start the next round. I suggest going for 3-4Â rounds.

ThisÂ is a great interval workout that is going to bring the heart rate up and down which is super for burning a lot moreÂ calories. Again, thisÂ is a full body workout which consists of the following â€” thrusters x 15, renegade row x 8/8, Russian swing x 15, and finishing off with a core complex

When choosing a weight, go with something moderate. Ideally, a set of 14-16kg for men and 8-12kg for women is something that will work well.

Kettlebell circuit

Another workout that is going to work the fullÂ body. ForÂ this one, you can go with one or two bells and thereâ€™s no real need to use a clock. Iâ€™d suggest you bounce from exercise to exercise and aiming for 2-3 full rounds is something that will push you. Everything is worked here from legs, bum, tummy, arms and shoulders!

I hope youâ€™ve found this information useful and if you need any more advice you can pop me a direct message through the links below.

David Last is a personal trainer based in Dublin. For more information you can follow him onÂ Facebook,Â InstagramÂ andÂ Twitter. Or you can send him a direct messageÂ here.

You can also see some of his previous articlesÂ here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!