Boost for Clare as attacker cleared to play in Munster hurling final against Cork

CLARE HURLER DAVID Reidy has been cleared to play in next Sunday’s Munster senior final against Cork after he was successful in his bid to have the red card overturned that he received last weekend against Limerick.

Reidy was sent-off in the first half of the clash in Cusack Park with the GAA’s CCCC alleging that he had been guilty of ‘striking with a hurley, with minimal force’.

But at a hearing which took place today, the Central Hearings Committee found that the infraction was not proven.

It paves the way for the Éire Óg Ennis club man to be available for selection for the provincial senior decider in Semple Stadium.

Clare will be bidding to land their first Munster senior crown in 20 years and build on recent victories over Waterford, Tipperary and Limerick in the round-robin series.

