Lilywhites prevail in the Christy Ring final, Sligo clinch the Lory Meagher Cup

KILDARE’S HURLERS HAD a routine win against London to claim the Christy Ring Cup at Croke Park this afternoon.

Jack Sheridan contributed 2-2 in an 3-19 to 1-11 victory, while the returning James Burke scored five points from play and another three via frees before being substituted late on.

London corner-back Lee Murphy was red-carded at the end of the first half, meaning they had to play much of the second period at a numerical disadvantage — although Kildare’s Mark Grace and Mark Dwyer of London were also sent off.

Also at GAA headquarters, Sligo became Lory Meagher Cup champions after an entertaining encounter with Lancashire.

Kevin Gilmartin blasted home his third and final goal of the afternoon in the closing minutes to hand them a 4-15 to 2-20 win, which felt all the more sweeter after the heartbreak of defeats in the 2015 and 2017 finals.

In the Nicky Rackard Cup final, Donegal earned a 2-19 to 0-18 victory over Warwickshire, who had led by four points heading into half-time.

But goals from Gavin Browne and Declan Coulter put the Tir Chonaill men in control after the interval.

