Kilkenny and Dublin to renew Leinster minor hurling rivalry at Croke Park

KILKENNY AND DUBLIN will renew their Leinster minor hurling championship rivalry later this month after both counties booked their place in the 2018 decider this afternoon.

Defending provincial champions Kilkenny recorded a five-point win over Offaly in their semi-final clash earlier, while Dublin edged a thrilling contest with Wexford 1-22 to 3-13 at Innovate Wexford Park.

The sides will meet in the Leinster final for the fourth time in five years as Dublin look to exact revenge for last year’s defeat, the Sky Blues producing a strong finish this afternoon to record a three-point win.

Kilkenny, meanwhile, are bidding to add another title to their record 57 crowns at this level, with the decider set for Croke Park on 30 June.

Leinster minor hurling championship semi-finals:

Wexford 3-13 Dublin 1-22

Kilkenny 0-24 Offaly 2-13

