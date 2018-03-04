  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 5 March, 2018
'He was going to see out his career in Florence' - Astori was set for new contract on Monday

31-year-old Fiorentina captain Davide Astori was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday morning.

By The42 Team Sunday 4 Mar 2018, 7:57 PM
7 hours ago 5,407 Views 1 Comment
The defender was capped 14 times for Italy.
DAVIDE ASTORI WAS due to sign a new Fiorentina contract on Monday, club president Andrea Della Valle has revealed.

The Fiorentina captain was found dead in his hotel room prior to Sunday’s match against Udinese, with the reason for his passing as of yet unclear.

All seven of the day’s Serie A fixtures were postponed following the news, with an autopsy scheduled as the Viola squad flew back to Florence.

Speaking to reporters outside Fiorentina’s training ground, Della Valle explained how a meeting for the 31-year-old to sign a new contract was moved from last Thursday due to dreadful weather conditions.

He was going to sign a new contract on Monday, so he could see out his career in Florence,” he said.

“It was originally meant to be on Thursday, but we postponed it because of all the chaos caused by the bad weather. I am still in shock.

“He was a reference point for the whole team. We talked for a good half an hour after the Bologna game [a 2-1 win on 4 February ] and he was telling me all about the project and the new lads. It was like he was already a coach or a sporting director.

FBL-ITA-FIORENTINA-ASTORI-DEATH Fiorentina captain Davide Astori. Source: AFP/Getty Images

“We have to go on and I ask you to understand what our state of mind is right now. The lads must find the strength to react.

“I am proud to have known him. Astori was the first to believe in this reboot for the club and we will always miss him. He was a true captain.”

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was among those to pay tribute to “fantastic guy” Astori, who he coached during his time in charge of Italy.

Astori earned four of his 14 Italy caps under Conte between 2014 and 2016.

[The news] really hurt me. It’s very difficult in this moment to find the right words for the family,” Conte told Sky Sports ahead of Chelsea’s match against Manchester City on Sunday.

“I had him with the national team. It’s very hard in this moment to speak about this tragedy.

“He was a fantastic guy. He was a great player but especially a fantastic guy.

“I stay close to his family in this moment because he was only 31 and it’s very difficult to explain the situation with his wife, the parents, the daughter.”

‘Ciao capitano’: Buffon pays emotional tribute to team-mate Astori

Fiorentina captain Davide Astori dies suddenly aged 31

The42 Team

