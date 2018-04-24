  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 24 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Declan Rice should get off Twitter...the kid should keep quiet and get on with his work' - Dunphy

Eamon Dunphy was critical of Rice’s decision to acknowledge his error on social media.

By The42 Team Tuesday 24 Apr 2018, 2:53 PM
58 minutes ago 2,094 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3975617
Image: INPHO/PA
Image: INPHO/PA

PUNDIT EAMON DUNPHY has advised Declan Rice to stay off social media and focus on his game after his mistake at the weekend cost West Ham in their 4-1 loss to Arsenal.

With the sides level at 1-1 after 81 minutes, Rice made a defensive error when he failed to deal with a cross into the area, which was turned into the net by Aaron Ramsey.

Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette added a further two goals to put the gloss on the victory at the Emirates Stadium and David Moyes was critical of the young defender after the game.

Rice, who has one cap for the Republic of Ireland senior team, vowed to recover from his mistake on Twitter, but Dunphy was unimpressed.

“It was very unlike David Moyes,” Dunphy said on RTÉ 2fm’s Game On last night. “He’s not really like that and I can’t remember him publicly criticising a player before.

“Certainly, Declan Rice should get off Twitter because anything that goes on between himself and his coach should stay within the dressing room. You don’t need to go public like he did.

“He’s a very good, young player. Young players make mistakes and you have to put your hand up sometimes. David Moyes is a good guy, he’s not some fool, and he was clearly angry.

“He shouldn’t have had a go at the kid, but the kid should keep quiet and get on with his work. It’s one mistake, he’ll learn.

“If you’re on Twitter answering your coach, then you’re on the wrong side of where you should be. If Moyes has a problem with his attitude, then there’s probably something wrong with his attitude.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Poll: Who do you think will be this year’s Champions League finalists?

Fans react with horror to Leeds’ announcement of tour to war-torn Myanmar

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Munster trophy hopes rest on Pro14 as Racing build towards Leinster
Analysis: A clever little moment that sums up Donnacha Ryan's excellence
FOOTBALL
'I think Mo will feel pretty early in the game they are not his team-mates anymore'
'I think Mo will feel pretty early in the game they are not his team-mates anymore'
'Shameful' Bolivian side forfeit match at 7-0 down after fielding youth team
'What was wrong with our style today?' Allardyce hits back at Everton critics
LIVERPOOL
Poll: Who do you think will be this year's Champions League finalists?
Poll: Who do you think will be this year's Champions League finalists?
'They're much better than the 2005 Champions League-winning team... Even Steven Gerrard admits it'
Vote again on Brexit, Jurgen Klopp urges
LEINSTER
O'Brien vows to return 'a new man', as Leinster deny flanker was rushed back
O'Brien vows to return 'a new man', as Leinster deny flanker was rushed back
Leinster hopeful McFadden's hamstring injury doesn't rule him out of Bilbao
'We're not in the business of hoarding players, we're here to develop players'
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Put on a plate for me': Galway teen plays down first hat-trick for Brighton U23s
'Put on a plate for me': Galway teen plays down first hat-trick for Brighton U23s
'Seamus's defensive header at the end was just as good as my goal'
David Moyes criticises Ireland defender Rice for 'really poor mistake'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie