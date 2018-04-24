'Declan Rice should get off Twitter...the kid should keep quiet and get on with his work' - Dunphy

PUNDIT EAMON DUNPHY has advised Declan Rice to stay off social media and focus on his game after his mistake at the weekend cost West Ham in their 4-1 loss to Arsenal.

With the sides level at 1-1 after 81 minutes, Rice made a defensive error when he failed to deal with a cross into the area, which was turned into the net by Aaron Ramsey.

Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette added a further two goals to put the gloss on the victory at the Emirates Stadium and David Moyes was critical of the young defender after the game.

Rice, who has one cap for the Republic of Ireland senior team, vowed to recover from his mistake on Twitter, but Dunphy was unimpressed.

I'm young.. I'll make mistakes.. it's all a leaning process to get to the top. thank you too the fans again who were brilliant❤⚒ ready to bounce back next week. — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) April 22, 2018

“It was very unlike David Moyes,” Dunphy said on RTÉ 2fm’s Game On last night. “He’s not really like that and I can’t remember him publicly criticising a player before.

“Certainly, Declan Rice should get off Twitter because anything that goes on between himself and his coach should stay within the dressing room. You don’t need to go public like he did.

“He’s a very good, young player. Young players make mistakes and you have to put your hand up sometimes. David Moyes is a good guy, he’s not some fool, and he was clearly angry.

“He shouldn’t have had a go at the kid, but the kid should keep quiet and get on with his work. It’s one mistake, he’ll learn.

“If you’re on Twitter answering your coach, then you’re on the wrong side of where you should be. If Moyes has a problem with his attitude, then there’s probably something wrong with his attitude.”

