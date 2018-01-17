'We unearthed a gem in Sulli' - Ireland striker re-signs with US club for 2018

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND striker Denise O’Sullivan has signed a new deal with North Carolina Courage.

The Cork native has been central to the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) side since joining from Houston Dash midway through last season.

In October, she scored a crucial game-winning goal as she slotted home in the last minutes against Chicago Red Stars to send NC Courage into the final.

O’Sullivan has been a mainstay for the Ireland WNT over the past few years and truly shone in their 2019 World Cup qualifiers before Christmas. She bagged a vital goal against Slovakia along the way, with Colin Bell’s side unbeaten after three games.

Alongside the 23-year-old Ireland star, midfielder McCall Zerboni and Meredith Speck have also renewed their contracts with the US outfit, with manager Paul Riley saying:

“These three players have been critical in embracing the club’s culture and leading our identity both on the field and in the locker room.

“We unearthed a gem in Sulli She is subtle, bright, understands the game tremendously well and is a workaholic on both sides of the ball.”

He added: “(She’s) a very gifted footballer whose presence will be invaluable to our young group.”

Honoured to get the opportunity to return to this amazing club for 2018! Anxiously waiting but ready 🙌🏻 https://t.co/Hk8MlYl3vH — Denise O'Sullivan (@OSullivanDenise) January 17, 2018

