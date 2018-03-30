  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 30 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dramatic late goal-line clearance means McEneff double enough for Candystripes to see off Saints

Darren Cole’s clearance off the line meant Derry City earned all three points despite a nervy finish at the Brandywell.

By The42 Team Friday 30 Mar 2018, 9:46 PM
1 hour ago 1,049 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3933143
Aaron McEneff celebrates scoring for Derry City on Friday night.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Aaron McEneff celebrates scoring for Derry City on Friday night.
Aaron McEneff celebrates scoring for Derry City on Friday night.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

Derry City 2

St Pat’s 1

Kevin McLaughlin reports from the Brandywell

IT WAS A Good Friday for Derry City’s Aaron McEneff, as his brace was enough to somehow see off St Patrick’s Athletic at the Brandywell in a game of high drama.

Although the midfielder picked up the man of the match award, he would have probably have had to share the award with goalkeeper Gerard Doherty.

The City net-minder made a host of top draw saves as the Dubliners in truth should have at least got a share of the spoils.

City made one change to their side which easily seen of Bray Wanderers a few weeks ago, with Ben Doherty coming into midfield replacing the suspended Nicky Low.

The visitors had a glorious chance to take the lead on four minutes Dean Clarke broke down the left and out paced Darren Cole, but his inch perfect centre was superbly cleared by a super last ditch sliding challenge to deny Ryan Brennan, what would have been a tap-in.

City took the lead on nine minutes in super fashion as Aaron McEneff charged down Kevin Toner’s clearance before picking up the loose ball inside the St Pat’s box, before making no mistake blasting home past Barry Murphy.

St Pat’s were inches away from levelling things on 23 minutes as Jake Keegan got in behind the City defence, but his low drive was kept out by City keeper Gerard Doherty and Clarke’s follow-up effort came back off the crossbar, before City managed to clear their lines.

Darren Cole and Dean Clarke Darren Cole competes for possession with goalscorer Dean Clarke. Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

Liam Buckley’s side thought they had equalised from Conan Byrne’s resulting corner, but Keegan’s effort was rather surprisingly disallowed for offside.

Just before the break another high ball into the City box caused problems but fortunately for the home side Clarke some how dragged his close range strike wide, when he only had Doherty to beat.

The Saints had the first effort in the second half but Jamie Lennon’s long range strike was easily gathered by Doherty.

On 53 minutes a neat flick by Ben Doherty fell to Rory Patterson on the edge of the box, but the striker’s snap-shot flew just over Murphy’s crossbar.

Minutes later another cross into the City box meant it was panic stations as Eoin Toal nearly diverted the ball into his own, but Doherty got down well to clear the ball.

Soon after Byrne found himself with some space inside the box after Jack Doyle had been caught out but the winger fired well over with his weaker left foot.

Just before the hour mark Kenny Shiels made a change as he looked to get his side get a foothold in the game as he replaced Ben Doherty with David Hopkirk.

City doubled their advantage against the run of play on 73 minutes following a fantastic piece of play.

Aaron McEneff scores his second goal McEneff strikes a shot at goal. Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

McEneff picked up possession inside his own half, before feeding Patterson down the right before he feed the ball back to the midfielder, who skipped away from his marker and made no mistake blasting high past Murphy.

St Pat’s were denied a goal on 79 minutes as Owen Garvan’s close range strike after a neat passing move, was somehow kept out by a diving Doherty.

The visitors deservedly pulled one back a minute later as another goal mouth scramble ended with Clarke turning the ball home from close range.

On 88 minutes Simon Madden’s right wing cross found an unmarked Clarke, but the striker’s glancing header was easily saved by Doherty.

Right at the death Patterson should have sealed the points for City, but he somehow fired over from close range, after Rory Hale’s centre had fallen perfectly to him.

Deep into stoppage time Doherty had to make another top draw save as he dived to keep out James Doona’s goalbound strike, before Darren Cole got back to clear the loose ball off the line.

DERRY CITY: G Doherty, McDermott, Toal, Cole, Doyle; Rory Hale, McEneff, B Doherty (Hopkirk 59); Curtis, Patterson, Ronan Hale.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Murphy, Madden, Toner, Desmond, Bermingham; Byrne, Garvan, Brennan (Doona 69), Lennon, Keegan (Fagan 69), Clarke.

Referee: Robert Harvey

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Coleman thriving just 12 months after Cork dream ended in disappointment

Massive blow for Shamrock Rovers as Trevor Clarke is ruled out for the season

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Back row injuries force Cullen's hand but Fardy's experience at six a major fillip
Back row injuries force Cullen's hand but Fardy's experience at six a major fillip
Scott Fardy starts in the back row for Leinster's showdown with Saracens
'The opportunity came out of nowhere': From the AIL to the Champions Cup 1/4 finals (and back again)
WORLD CUP
Brazil given major World Cup boost as Neymar to return in &quot;two to three weeks&quot;
Brazil given major World Cup boost as Neymar to return in "two to three weeks"
World Cup referees selected - Two from MLS, none from Premier League
Spurs not ruling out Harry Kane for Chelsea clash but later return date remains a possibility
FOOTBALL
Mourinho has 'no problem' picking Luke Shaw despite recent criticism of defender
Mourinho has 'no problem' picking Luke Shaw despite recent criticism of defender
Klopp jokes about Can's Liverpool demands but insists contract talks remain 'open'
'If you compare him with normal people, they are still living at home with their parents'
MANCHESTER UNITED
Man City could clinch title next weekend and more Premier League talking points
Man City could clinch title next weekend and more Premier League talking points
Van Gaal: I wanted United to play like Guardiola's City
Lazio director says Man United target worth 'well over' €90m
LIVERPOOL
United and Liverpool set to meet in 107,000-capacity college football stadium
United and Liverpool set to meet in 107,000-capacity college football stadium
'It's all up for Manchester United now': An Easter collapse, Anfield and dressing-room 'f**k yous'
Liverpool legend places Salah on the same level as Messi and Ronaldo

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie