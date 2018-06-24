This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Diego Maradona calls for meeting with Argentina players

The two-time world champions must beat Nigeria in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday to avoid an early exit.

By AFP Sunday 24 Jun 2018, 7:36 PM
1 hour ago 7,943 Views 12 Comments
http://the42.ie/4089724
Diego Maradona pictured during the Argentina-Croatia game.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Diego Maradona pictured during the Argentina-Croatia game.
Diego Maradona pictured during the Argentina-Croatia game.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

DIEGO MARADONA HAS requested a meeting with Argentina’s players in an attempt to inspire the struggling squad ahead of their crucial final World Cup group game against Nigeria.

The two-time world champions must beat Nigeria in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday if they are to avoid a premature exit following a disastrous 3-0 defeat by Croatia.

He said he would bring along other Argentina greats of the past for the motivational talk.

“I would love to hold a meeting with them, with (Nery) Pumpido, with (Sergio) Goycochea, with (Claudio) Caniggia, with (Pedro) Troglio, even with (Daniel) Passarella if he wants to come, and with (Jorge) Valdano,” Maradona told Venezuelan TV channel Telesur.

“We’re going to defend our honour, boys. It cost us too much to be where we are for Croatia to come and hit us for three goals and to leave with our arms crossed without anyone putting a foot in.”

Maradona, who has criticised coach Jorge Sampaoli and striker Sergio Aguero in recent days, also took aim at Argentina Football Association (AFA) president Claudio Tapia in his latest outburst.

I’m furious and very upset inside, because anyone who wore that (Argentina) shirt can’t see it being trampled like that by a Croatian team that isn’t Germany, that isn’t Brazil, that isn’t Holland or Spain,” he said.

“But there is a guilty party and the culprit is the president of the AFA. Everyone just accepted it when Sampaoli came in with computers, with drones, with 14 assistants.

“I think there is a total lack of authority on Tapia’s part.”

Javier Mascherano, one of the squad’s senior players, denied on Sunday that there was a rift between Sampaoli and the players.

© AFP 2018  

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
