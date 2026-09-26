Alex Dunne finishes third in Baku after costly five-second penalty

IRELAND’S ALEX DUNNE has finished in third place after the second feature race of the Formula 2 Championship in Baku after he was hit with a five-second penalty.

The Offaly driver, who won the first feature race on Friday to ignite his title hopes, took the chequered flag again today. But he was penalised for crossing the white line on the entry of the pit lane for a change of tyres during the race.

As a result, the victory went to his title rival Rafael Câmara who leads the championship on 207 points. Dunne is third in the overall standings, 18 points behind Câmara. Nikola Tsolov is second in the title race.

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Dunne’s win on Friday was his first of the season having previously earned four second-place finishes and three third-place finishes.

Top 3 in the Championship. Top 3 in Feature Race 2. 👊



Your provisional points-scorers from an exciting end to our Baku weekend 👀👇#F2 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/6diYDl6Q2d — Formula 2 (@Formula2) September 26, 2026

A bittersweet P3 for Alex Dunne... 🥺🥉



Alex finished first on the road, but received a 5-second time penalty for crossing the white line on pit entry #F2 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/CdIGuXybkP — Formula 2 (@Formula2) September 26, 2026

“It has been a really good weekend,” Dunne said after the race. “We were on the front row for both races, took pole, and I won both races on track. Apart from one silly little mistake, in terms of driving and on my side, I do not think I left much out there, which is what I said I would do at the beginning of the weekend.

“The car was really good all weekend, and the team really turned it around. Today we probably struggled a little more, but it is not going to be perfect every time. I think I still managed to hang on pretty well, and the car was good enough to hang on, even though we were struggling in front of Rafa and Nikola towards the end. Ultimately, as far as weekends go, I think it was pretty good.”

With two rounds remaining in the championship, Dunne added that he will continue to battle for the title.

“I am going to give it everything and try my best to close the gap. It is obviously going to be difficult. Today I saw it as a good opportunity to score points, and when I looked in my mirrors, I definitely did not expect to see Nikola in P3.

“I think it is pretty cool in the sense that, coming into this race, we were all pretty close on points, and even though we all started in completely different places, we are all here in the top three. It shows how high the level is and how close the championship is. Wherever we end up finishing, I am sure it will be an interesting one.”