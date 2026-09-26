Matt Fitzpatrick holds one-shot lead at halfway point in Paris

MATT FITZPATRICK HOLDS a one-shot lead heading into the third round of the Open de France in Paris.

An eagle at 14 combined with five birdies in the second round saw Fitzpatrick sign out with a seven-under 64 which leaves him on 13-under at the summit of the leaderboard.

Denmark’s Jeff Winther is one shot behind after an equally impressive round of 64 which featured seven birdies.

The top of the leaderboard is quite stacked heading into the third round, with American Michael Kim still in contention on 11-under while Tom Valliant of France, Spain’s Angel Hidalgo and Gerard Ryan are both just one further back.

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"I played really solid again, felt comfortable with my game. Just the last few holes were a bit of a grind. But happy to be in.



"I've been doing a little bit more work on the driver.



"So [I] went back to the old setup with my driver I started the year with and took a few issues… pic.twitter.com/Lta2a2jpHG — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) September 25, 2026

“I played really solid again,” Fitzpatrick told the DP World Tour after his round. “Felt comfortable with my game. Just the last few holes were a bit of a grind. But happy to be in.”

Meanwhile on the LPGA, Leona Maguire is seven shots off the lead after the first round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. Maguire picked up three birdies and two bogeys on the way to a one-under 70. Yuna Nishimura of Japan leads on eight-under.

There is also Irish representation on the Ladies European Tour this weekend. Olivia Mehaffey is in a share of 24th place at the Ladies Italian Open. Mehaffey is eight shots off the lead after a one-under 71 in the first round.

Sara Byrne is one shot further back on even-par, while Áine Donegan (74), Annabel Wilson (76) and Anna Foster (77) are all in danger of missing the cut.

Germany’s Alexandra Fosterling is the current leader on eight-under.