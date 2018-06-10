Disappointment for Ireland 7s as they suffer quarter-final loss to Canada

FOLLOWING A LANDMARK win over Australia in the Paris 7s yesterday, there was disappointment for Ireland today in the competition’s quarter-final.

The Irish team’s tournament hopes were ended amid a 19-5 loss to Canada.

Stan McDowell’s side suffered a blow early on, as Shane Daly picked up a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on.

It went from bad to worse, as Nathan Hirayama — who is Canada’s all-time leading points scorer — scored the 119th try of his career.

Pat Kay also crossed over for the Canadians, but a try from the impressive Jordan Conroy gave Ireland hope, as their opponents led 12-5 at the break.

However, a second-half try by Harry Jones sealed a hard-earned victory for the Canadians, sending them into the semi-final.

Despite the disappointment of losing, Ireland will have the consolation of knowing they have made considerable progress in the 7s game, as Saturday’s victory over the Australians underlined.

