Arlene Foster's ticket for the Ulster final, Roma's grá for Damien Delaney, and more tweets of the week

1. Well Erned

2. Fake chews

You know Ryan McMenamin means business when he has to take the old false teeth out to shout😂 #GAA @FermanaghGAA @monaghangaa pic.twitter.com/LGq8LhdIGW — The GAAmbler (@TheGAAmbler1) June 3, 2018

3. Football friends

Cheers mate, we have a ticket saved for you for the final 💚💚💚 @FermanaghGAA pic.twitter.com/FqI3mlfyaY — Ciaran McBrien (@C_Mac888) June 3, 2018

4. Life’s a pitch

A huge thank you to the Mets organization for everything over the past few years, especially the opportunity to fulfill my lifelong dream of playing in the Major Leagues. I’m excited for this next chapter with the #Dodgers and can’t wait to get started! — PJ Conlon (@pjconlon29) June 2, 2018

Ireland’s first Major League Baseball player in 73 years, PJ Conlon, both left and rejoined the New York Mets this week.

5. Star-spangled banger

Hey @LeroySane19 -want to go grab a few 🍻 and chat? — Landon Donovan (@landondonovan) June 4, 2018

6. ?

OFFICIAL 📑 Damien Delaney is a Cork City player! 🏰🚢🏰



The central defender has signed a contract with the League of Ireland champions until the end of the 2019 season! ✍️ #GoodLuckDamien pic.twitter.com/3CWshsfRDB — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) June 8, 2018

7. Egg, meet face

The biggest botched try in the history of sport #London7s pic.twitter.com/6goeM5E6PZ — Martin Gabor (@MartinJGabor) June 3, 2018

8. Wicket Game

Best of luck @IrishRugby this weekend down under

Especially @KEITHEARLS87 and @ConorMurray_9 who look like they’re having a great time 😂🍺 pic.twitter.com/ZoKPnc5m1f — Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) June 7, 2018

9. Captain

🎥 Freya is fighting her own battle. Tomorrow, she will lead the #IRLWNT🇮🇪 into theirs...@louise_quinn4 went to surprise the football-mad Larkview U13 captain today, to lead the team out at @tallaghtstadium. #COYGIG pic.twitter.com/TFRZWOrQkJ — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 7, 2018

10. Kerrful now

Warriors coach Steve Kerr on White House controversy:



"I'm blown away by the irony of the Eagles being disinvited. … Instead we just have these military sing-a-longs at The White House to show how patriotic we are, even though we don’t know the words." https://t.co/dLRT50KTJA pic.twitter.com/vw0vN99I4H — ABC News (@ABC) June 6, 2018

11. Simba

Alex Ovechkin is just holding the Stanley Cup up in the middle of the inning. They won’t put him on the Jumbotron because the ball is still in play lmfao #ALLCAPS #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/XRRuUUWrOP — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) June 9, 2018

12. ‘Tis himself