Westmeath move up to second place in Division 3, while Laois survive stern London test

WESTMEATH LEAPFROGGED AHEAD of Fermanagh in the Division 3 table after an 0-14 to 1-9 victory over the Ernesiders inÂ Markievicz Park this afternoon.

The Lake County hit the last five points of the game throughÂ Ronan Oâ€™Toole, Heslin (2), Luke Loughlin and John Connellan to take a vital pair of league points against their promotion rivals.

Eamonn Maguireâ€™s goal had left Fermanagh four points to the good in the 60th minute, but Colin Kellyâ€™s side dominated down the home straight to seal the win.

In Division 4, Laois escaped from London with a 0-17 to 2-9Â win but didnâ€™t have things all their own way.

They needed an incredible 11-point haul from Gary Walsh to secure a two-point victory.

Liam Gavaghan and Killian Butler goaled for the Exiles either side of half-time, but Walsh and Donie Kingston hit key scores to help the visitors to victory.

Laois join neighbours Carlow on top of Division 4 with 10 points from a possible 10.