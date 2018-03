Westmeath move up to second place in Division 3, while Laois survive stern London test

WESTMEATH LEAPFROGGED AHEAD of Fermanagh in the Division 3 table after an 0-14 to 1-9 victory over the Ernesiders in Markievicz Park this afternoon.

The Lake County hit the last five points of the game through Ronan O’Toole, Heslin (2), Luke Loughlin and John Connellan to take a vital pair of league points against their promotion rivals.

Eamonn Maguire’s goal had left Fermanagh four points to the good in the 60th minute, but Colin Kelly’s side dominated down the home straight to seal the win.

In Division 4, Laois escaped from London with a 0-17 to 2-9 win but didn’t have things all their own way.

They needed an incredible 11-point haul from Gary Walsh to secure a two-point victory.

Liam Gavaghan and Killian Butler goaled for the Exiles either side of half-time, but Walsh and Donie Kingston hit key scores to help the visitors to victory.

Laois join neighbours Carlow on top of Division 4 with 10 points from a possible 10.