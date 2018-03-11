  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Sunday 11 March, 2018
Curran-inspired win over Clare not enough for Waterford to avoid relegation play-off

The DÃ©ise will face Cork next weekend.

By Tomas McCarthy Sunday 11 Mar 2018, 5:48 PM
4 hours ago 5,715 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3897970
Curran was in prolific form for Waterford this afternoon.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Curran was in prolific form for Waterford this afternoon.
Curran was in prolific form for Waterford this afternoon.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Waterford 1-23

Clare 1-20

PATRICK CURRAN SHOTÂ 1-13 as Waterford recorded their first victory at Walsh Park in over two years â€” but a second league success wasnâ€™t enough to avoid a relegation play-off against Cork next weekend.

Prompted by Curran and Austin Gleeson, the DÃ©ise staged a first-half recovery from six in arrears and never looked back.Michael Kearney also impressed for a revamped home side with four points from play.

After back to back losses, Clare can plan for a league quarter final against Limerick.

Against the breeze, the away team raced 1-8 to 0-5 ahead inside the first quarter. Eight players were on target for the Banner. On 17 minutes, John Conlon pounced on a stray pass from Kevin Moran. Ian Galvin put Conor McGrath through one on one and fired past Ian Oâ€™Regan.

Austin Gleeson ignited Waterford fightback from number six. The DÃ©ise hit seven points on the bounce (five courtesy of Patrick Curran) to earn a 0-12 to 1-8 advantage after 31 minutes.

David Reidy levelled matters. Two minutes before the break, Curran whipped to the net after Conor Cleary hooked Stephen Bennettâ€™s initial strike at goal. The Dungarvan man finished the half with 1-7. A Gleeson point in added time sent Derek McGrathâ€™s men 1-13 to 1-10 clear.

Waterford's Philip Mahony and Clare's John Conlon share a joke at the end of the game Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Two Tony Kelly efforts restored parity nine minutes into the second period. Curran and Kearney edged the hosts back in front. Peter Duggan and John Conlon promptly levelled it up again at 1-15 apiece.

Three Curran frees gave the hosts a four point cushion entering the last ten minutes. Kearney added two more. Kellyâ€™s fourth of the afternoon closed the gap to two. Conor Gleeson was dismissed on a second yellow before Curran completed his massive haul three minutes into injury time. The DÃ©ise snuffed out Dugganâ€™s late free.

Scorers for Waterford: Patrick Curran 1-13 (9fs), Michael Kearney 0-4, Stephen Bennett 0-2, Kieran Bennett, Conor Gleeson, Austin Gleeson, Kevin Moran 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clare: Peter Duggan 0-5 (4fs), Conor McGrath 1-1, Tony Kelly 0-4, David Reidy 0-3, Ian Galvin, John Conlon 0-2 each, Seadna Morey, Cathal Malone, Shane Oâ€™Donnell 0-1 each.

Waterford

1. Ian Oâ€™Regan (Mount Sion)

2. Shane Fives (Tourin)
3. Barry Coughlan (Ballygunner)
17. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner)

5. Tadhg De Burca (Clashmore)
9. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)
6. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

7. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)
8. Mark Oâ€™Brien (Ferrybank)

10. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)
14. Michael Walsh (Stradbally)
25. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

26. DJ Foran (Portlaw)
15. Michael Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)
18. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

Subs

23. Thomas Ryan (Tallow) for Walsh (50)
12. Tom Devine (Modeligo) for Foran (50)
4. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside) for Oâ€™Brien (54)
21. Maurice Shanahan (Lismore) for Moran (60)
7. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner) for Stephen Bennett (70)

Clare

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

4. Jack Browne (Ballyea)
3. Conor Cleary (St Josephâ€™s Miltown)
2. Patrick Oâ€™Connor (Tubber)

5. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)
6. David McInerney (Tulla)
7. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)

8. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)
9. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

14. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)
11. John Conlon (Clonlara)
12. David Reidy (Ã‰ire Ã“g)

15. Shane O Donnell (Ã‰ire Ã“g)
10. Ian Galvin (Clonlara)
13. Conor McGrath (Cratloe)

Subs

17. Michael Oâ€™Malley (Kilmaley) for Morey (52)
22. Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge) for Oâ€™Connor (60)
19. Cathal McInerney (Cratloe) for Malone (67)
23. Ryan Taylor (Clooney Quin) for Galvin (69)
18. Eoin Quirke (Whitegate) for Browne (70)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)

Colm Oâ€™Neill scores 1-6 as Rebels see past Meath to keep promotion push alive

TJ Reid fires Kilkenny to crucial three-point win over Wexford

About the author:

About the author
Tomas McCarthy
@tomasmcc
sport@the42.ie

