Offaly and Dublin head for Division 1 quarter-finals after contrasting afternoons

OFFALY AND DUBLIN will head into the Division 1 quarter-finals next weekend on the back of very different performances.

The Faithful will play Kilkenny with the venue to be decided by coin toss, while Dublin have home advantage against Tipperary.

Offaly fell to aÂ 2-21 to 2-18 defeat to Antrim after Nigel Elliot scored a late goal for the Saffrons.

Daniel McCluskeyâ€™s first-half goal left Antrim 1-10 to 1-9 ahead at half-time, with Peter Geraghty hitting the Offaly goal.

A Shane Dooley goal brought Offaly level in the third quarter, before Elliotâ€™s late intervention.

Dublin enjoyed an altogether more straightforward afternoon withÂ Ryan Oâ€™Dwyer and Ronan Hayes (2) finding the net in their 3-23 to 0-17 win over Laois.

Antrim will now place Laois in the Division 1B relegation final.

See the full pairings for the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 quarter-finals here.