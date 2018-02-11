Ethan Rafferty bags 1-4 as Armagh continue perfect start to the season

ARMAGH AND WESTMEATH picked up wins in the Allianz Football League Division 3 today.

Just two games took place in the third tier as Sligo-Fermanagh and Derry-Offaly were postponed due to unplayable pitches.

Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh were 1-11 to 1-10 winners over Longford thanks to a 75th minute Rory Grugan winner.

Longford were in front for most of the game as Donal McElligot’s 59th minute penalty helped them move four points in front. Ethan Rafferty bagged 1-4 for the Orchard County, with his 69th minute goal proving pivotal to the victory.

In the other game, John Heslin led Westmeath to a 0-16 to 1-10 success over Wexford in Innovate Wexford Park.

Both these counties gained promotion from Division 4 last year, but the Model County remain winless this season after three games.

They were seven points behind during the second-half, before a late Tiernan Rossiter goal brought them to within three points before time ran out.