Cork finish with 13 men but claim victory over Louth that puts them top of Division 2

Cork 2-11

Louth 0-10

RONAN MCCARTHY ADMITTED it was a bad day at the office after Cork’s flattering seven-point win at home to Louth in Division 2 of the Allianz Football League.

Despite leading by eight points at one stage of the first half, Cork never kicked on and it was Louth who made most of the running in the second period at Páirc Uí Rinn, making it an uncomfortable final quarter for the home side who finished with 13 men – Kevin O’Driscoll picking up his second yellow after 47 minutes and sub Peter Kelleher receiving a straight red with three minutes left.

‘We very were poor, it was a disjointed performance especially in the second half. We got there but not with any great conviction,’ Cork boss McCarthy admitted.

It had looked encouraging for Cork in the first half as they bossed the game and by the time Sean White goaled, they had six points on the board to Louth’s two, as Michael Hurley, Colm O’Neill, Mark Collins and Cian Kiely were all on target.

At half time Cork led 1-9 to 0-4 but were thankful to keeper Ryan Price who made three good stops, with Ryan Burns and Conor Earley both denied for Louth, who had lost their opening two league games. Burns kicked three of Louth’s four first-half points with Bevan Duffy’s effort their only from play.

Cork went 25 minutes without a score in the second half, from Ruairi Deane’s 50th minute point to Cian Kiely’s 75th minute goal, and as the home side sat back and offered little in attack, Louth took advantage.

Deane’s point had made it 1-11 to 0-6 but four points in a row narrowed the gap considerably, as subs William Woods (three frees) and Gerard McSorley saw Louth in the ascendancy.

Eventually Cork got over the line to make it back-to- back league wins – but on this evidence they have a lot of work to do to make a promotion bid.

Cork manager Ronan McCarthy and selector Ciaran O'Sullivan. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Scorers for Cork: Colm O’Neill 0-4 (0-3f), Sean White, Cian Kiely 1-1 each, Mark Collins 0-3 (2f), Ruairi Deane, Michael Hurley 0-1 each

Scorers for Louth: Ryan Burns 0-4 (0-3f, 0-1 ’45), William Woods 0-3 (0-3f), Bevan Duffy, Andy McDonnell, Gerard McSorley 0-1 each

Cork

1. Ryan Price (O’Donovan Rossa)

2. Sam Ryan (St Finbarr’s)

3. Jamie O’Sullivan (Bishopstown)

4. Sean Wilson (Douglas)

5. Tomás Clancy (Fermoy)

20. Conor Dorman (Bishopstown)

7. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)

9. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

10. Sean White (Clonakilty)

24. Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s)

12. Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

13. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

14. Colm O’Neill (Ballyclough)

15. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

Subs

18. Matthew Taylor (Mallow) for Sherlock (half-time)

21. Daniel O’Callaghan (Clyda Rovers) for White (51)

19. Dylan Quinn (St Finbarr’s) for Dorman (58)

23. Peter Kelleher (Kimichael) for Hurley (58)

22. Cian Dorgan (Ballincollig) for Maguire (65)

17. Padraig Clancy (Fermoy) for Wilson (70)

Louth

1. Craig Lynch (Naomh Mairtin)

2. John Bingham (Ardee St Mary’s)

3. Emmet Carolan (Newtown Blues)

4. Fergal Donohue (Newtown Blues)

5. Darren Marks (Cooley Kickhams)

6. James Stewart (Dundalk Gaels)

7. Anthony Williams (Dreadnots)

8. Conor Early (Oliver Plunkett’s)

9. Bevan Duffy (St Fechins)

10. Ciarán Downey (Newtown Blues)

11. Jim McEneaney (Geraldines)

12. Andy McDonnell (Newtown Blues)

13. Derek Maguire (Dundalk Young Irelands)

14. Conor Grimes (Glen Emmets)

15. Ryan Burns (Hunterstown Rovers)

Subs

17. Eoghan Lafferty (St Patrick’s) for Marks (ht)

21. Tommy Durnin (Westerns) for McEneaney (ht)

25. Gerard McSorley (Dundalk Gaels) for Earley (52)

26. William Woods (Naomh Fionnbarra) for Burns (52)

18. James Craven (Geraldines) for Bingham (52)

24. Tadhg McEneaney (Kilkerley Emmets) for Grimes (57)

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan)