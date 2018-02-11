  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Clare's Jamie Malone sent-off for altercation that left Tipperary selector hospitalised

Shane Stapleton was taken to hospital after a second-half incident with the Banner forward.

By Peter O'Connell Sunday 11 Feb 2018, 4:42 PM
7 hours ago 24,262 Views 11 Comments
http://the42.ie/3846600
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Clare 0-11

Tipperary 0-11

Peter O’Connell reports from Cusack Park, Ennis

AN INCIDENT PACKED Division 2 tie ended in a draw in Ennis. Keelan Sexton equalised three minutes from time, for the home county, who have drawn both of their home games to date.

Eleven minutes into the second half, Clare lost Jamie Malone to a straight red card, following an incident involving a Tipperary mentor. David Tubridy was also shown a black card as Clare lost two key forwards within seconds, while in injury time, Eoin Cleary was also black carded.

Five first half Conor Sweeney points helped Tipperary into a 0-7 to 0-5 interval lead. They had use of the breeze in that half in a game played in very difficult conditions.

Clare emerged renewed after the interval and points from Malone and Pearse Lillis pulled them level, 0-7 each.

Tipperary haven’t lost to Clare in the NFL since 1992 and points from Bill Maher and Jimmy Feehan restored their advantage.

Five minutes from time, Sweeney’s seventh point left Tipperary 0-12 to 0-11 up but Sexton equalised from a 40 metre free.

Clare could have won the game and spurned late chances as Tipperary lost Josh Keane to a double yellow late in the second period.

Scorers for Tipperary: Conor Sweeney 0-7 (0-6f), Bill Maher 0-1, Jimmy Feehan 0-1, Liam Casey 0-1, Liam McGrath 0-1.

Scorers for Clare: Keelan Sexton 0-3 (0-1f), Pearse Lillis 0-2, Eoin Cleary 0-2 (0-2f) ,Gary Brennan 0-1, Jamie Malone 0-1, Kieran Malone 0-1, Ciaran Russell 0-1.

Clare

1. Killian Roche (Cooraclare)

2. Cian O’Dea (Kilfenora)
18. Eoghan Collins (Ballyhaunis)
4. Gordon Kelly (St Joseph’s, Miltown)

5 .Pearse Lillis (Cooraclare)
6. Ciaran Russell (Éire Óg)
7. Aaron Fitzgerald (Éire Óg)

8. Gary Brennan (Clondegad captain)
9. Cathal O’Connor (Coolmeen)

10. Jamie Malone (Corofin)
11. Eoin Cleary (St Joseph’s, Miltown)
12. Gearóid O’Brien (Kilrush Shamrocks)

25. Seán O’Donoghue (Cooraclare)
14. Keelan Sexton (Kilmurry Ibrickane)
15. David Tubridy (Doonbeg)

Subs:

Darragh Bohannon (Shannon Gaels) for Cathal O’Connor (36)
Alan Sweeney (St Breckan’s) for David Tubridy (BC) (48)
Kieran Malone for Gearóid O’Brien (55)

Tipperary

1. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

2. Shane O’Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle)
3. John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney))
4. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)

5. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
6. Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers – captain)
7. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)

8. Liam Casey (Cahir)
20. Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers)

10. Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle)
11. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)
12. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty)

13. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen)
14. Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials)
15. Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Subs:

Ian Fahy (Clonmel Commercials) for Michael Quinlivan (24)
Kevin Fahy (Clonmel Commercials) for Jack Kennedy (36)
Emmett Moloney (Drom and Inch) for Liam Boland (45)
Jason Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials) for Liam McGrath (62)
Seán Carey (Moyle Rovers) for Ian Fahy (69)

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo).

