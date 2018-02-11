Down claim second league victory of campaign with five-point win over 14-man Roscommon

Down 0-12

Roscommon 0-7

Declan Rooney reports from Dr Hyde Park

AN EXCELLENT FIRST-half performance saw Down claim their second Division 2 league win of the campaign as 14-man Roscommon couldn’t convert their chances at a perishingly cold Dr Hyde Park.

Ian Kilbride was sent off after 15 minutes for a second booking in the space of four minutes, although had Ciaráin Murtagh converted a 47th minute penalty the home side could have competed an unlikely comeback.

Instead Down wound out the clock with ease, as Eamonn Burns’s side showed they will be right in contention for promotion after this solid performance.

The decision of Down captain Niall McParland to play with the wind after he won the toss looked a smart one as the Ulster men powered into a 0-6 to 0-0 lead before Roscommon registered their first score in the 28th minute.

Roscommon did themselves no favours though in that first half. Diarmuid Murtagh dropped an early free well short kicking into the breeze – Niall Kilroy did likewise later in the half – but it was further out the field that their problems escalated.

Booked in the 11th minute for a high tackle on Donal O’Hare, Ian Kilbride was then booked for a second time in less than four minutes when he clashed off the ball with Niall Donnelly, which left Roscommon down a man for the last 55 minutes.

That sending off triggered a reshuffle as Kilroy stepped forward from his sweeping role, while full-forward Ciaran Lennon was handed a deeper position.

Even before the red card Down were operating well. Donnelly curled over a great opener from the right before Barry O’Hagan found the target in the tenth minute to double the lead. To in a row from O’Hare was followed by a well worked score from Caolan Mooney as Down turned up the pressure on their hosts.

Two Cian MeKeon frees finally got Roscommon off the mark, and when captain Conor Devaney scored after a Brian stack intercept, suddenly Roscommon were only 0-6 to 0-3 behind.

But Down finished the half strongly. Colm Flanagan broke out of defence to score, before Anthony Doherty’s 45 and a brilliant point on the turn from O’Hare saw them lead 0-9 to 0-3 at the break.

The introduction of Ciaráin Murtagh at half-time had a big impact for Roscommon as he got on a lot of early ball in attack and helped earn a couple of frees, which his brother Diarmuid converted.

Down were content to defend what they had accumulated, but that almost came bakc to haunt them when Enda Smith was tripped by Mooney and Roscommon were awarded a penalty. Ciaráin Murtagh took the kick, but it was brillainty saved by Marc Reid, although Donie Smith landedhte 45 that followed to make it 0-9 to 0-6.

Donie Smith cut the Down lead to two points in the 53rd minute, but Darren O’Hagan extended that again for the Mourne men. The six wides that Roscommon hit in the opening 20 minutes of the second-half didn’t aid their hopes if a comeback either.

But in the end Down finished out the game with a point from Darragh O’Hanlon, for a thoroughly deserved victory.

Scorers for Down: Donal O’Hare 0-3 (2f), Barry O’Hagan 0-1, Caolan Mooney 0-1, Niall Donnelly 0-1, Anthony Doherty 0-1 (1’45), Ryan Johnston 0-1, Colm Flanagan 0-1, Darren O’Hagan 0-1, Darragh O’Hanlon 0-1 (1f), Niall Madine 0-1.

Scorers for Roscommon: Diarmuid Murtagh 0-2 (2f), Donie Smith 0-2 (1’45), Cian McKeon 0-2 (2f), Conor Devaney 0-1

Down

1 Marc Reid (Bryansford)

7 Anthony Doherty (Downpatrick)

3 Brendan McArdle (Annaclone)

2 Colm Flanagan (Castlewellan)

4 Darren O’Hagan (Clonduff)

6 Niall McParland (Glenn)

10 Caolan Mooney (Rostrevor)

8 Conor Poland (Longstone)

9 Niall Donnelly (Tullylish)

12 Shay Millar (Glenn)

11 Conor Maginn (Bryansford)

19 Ryan Johnston (Kilcoo)

13 Barry O’Hagan (Clonduff)

14 Donal O’Hare (Burren)

15 Aaron Morgan (Kilcoo)

Subs

5 Darragh O’Hanlon (Kilcoo) for Poland (55)

17 David McKibbin (Bryansford) for B O’Hagan (55)

18 Niall Madine (Saval) for O’Hare (64 BC)

24 Keith Quinn (Mayobridge) for McArdle (67)

Roscommon

1 James Featherston (Roscommon Gaels)

2 David Murray (Padraig Pearses)

3 John McManus (Roscommon Gaels)

4 Niall McInerney (St Brigid’s)

5 Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)

6 Fergal Lennon (Clann na nGael)

7 Brian Stack (St Brigid’s)

9 Enda Smith (Boyle)

22 Ian Kilbride (St Brigid’s)

10 Fintan Cregg (Elphin)

11 Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)

12 Conor Devaney (Kilbride)

13 Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)

14 Ciaran Lennon (Clann na nGael)

15 Cian McKeon (Boyle)

Subs

17 Ciaráin Murtagh (St Faithleach’s) for Cregg (half-time)

19 Donie Smith (Boyle) for McKeon (47)

18 Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses) for F Lennon (55)

21 Hubert Darcy (Padraig Pearses) for Kilroy (59)

25 Sean McDermott (Western Gaels) for Stack (62)

26 Ultan Harney (Clann na Gael) for E Smith (68)

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone).