We’ll keep you updated from all today’s Allianz Football League games.
Liveblog
Lots of games called off today, here’s the latest:
Allianz National Football League games postponed:
- Monaghan vs Kerry, Division 1
- Cavan vs Meath, Division 2
- Sligo vs Fermanagh, Division 3
- Derry vs Offaly, Division 3
Lidl Ladies National Football League games postponed:
- Tyrone vs Tipperary, Division 2
- Sligo vs Armagh, Division 2
- Roscommon vs Meath, Division 3
- Limerick vs Wicklow, Division 4
Here are the games we’ll be keeping an eye on:
Allianz Football League Division 1
Galway v Mayo, Pearse Stadium, 2pm
Kildare v Tyrone, Newbridge, 2pm
Allianz Football League Division 2
Clare v Tipperary, Cusack Park, 2pm
Cork v Louth, Pairc Ui Rinn, 2pm
Roscommon v Down, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm
Allianz Football League Division 3
*Armagh v Longford, Athletic Grounds, 2pm
Wexford v Westmeath, Innovate Wexford Park, 2pm
Allianz Football League Division 4
London v Limerick, Ruislip, 1pm
Antrim v Wicklow, Corrigan Park, 2.30pm
*Subject to a pitch inspection
London 1-2 Limerick 1-4 – HT
John Ryan grabbed a 34th minute goal for Limerick to leave them two in front at Ruislip. Fearghal McMahon scored this penalty early on for the hosts:
20min: @LONDAINGAA 1-0 vs 0-1 @LimerickCLG Fearghal McMahon with a penalty for the Exiles @officialgaa @HSukgaa pic.twitter.com/5tw9XL8QeA— the Irish World (@theirishworld) February 11, 2018
Kildare 0-1 Tyrone 0-0
1 min – Kevin Feely gets Kildare off the mark.
Kidare 0-2 Tyrone 0-0
Snow falling in Newbridge as Kildare double their lead.
Kildare 0-4 Tyrone 0-0
Fergal Conway sends Kildare four in front, it’s been a great start.
Wexford 0-1 Westmeath 0-2
John Heslin opens his account for Westmeath.
Galway 0-2 Mayo 0-0
8 mins – Damien Comer hits two early scores for the Tribesmen.
Clare 0-1 Tipperary 0-3
Conor Sweeney splits the posts.
Down 0-2 Roscommon 0-0
Good start by Down, as Barry O’Hagan doubles their lead.
Kildare 0-5 Tyrone 0-2
Lee Brennan slots over a free for Tyrone.
Galway 0-2 Mayo 0-1
Cillian O’Connor, a late addition to the Mayo team, slots over a free.
RED! Rosommon’s Ian Kilbride receives a second yellow card.
Longford 0-3 Armagh 0-1
David McGivney puts Longford two in front.
Clare 0-1 Tipperary 0-5
Conor Sweeney is on target again for the visitors.
Galway 0-3 Mayo 0-2
Kevin McLoughlin curls over a free. Mayo are yet to score from play.
GOAL! Barry McHugh hits the net for Galway in the 18th minute.
The latest from Division 4:
Wexford 0-1 Westmeath 0-4
London 1-6 Limerick 1-6
Galway 1-4 Mayo 0-2
Shane Walsh slots over a free and Galway are motoring here.
Galway 1-4 Mayo 0-3
A nice Mayo move results in Paddy Durcan breaking forward adding a point.
GOAL! Sean White raises the green flag for Cork against Down.
Galway 1-4 Mayo 0-4
Diarmuid O’Connor scores after a direct ball into the full-forward line. Things are starting to get heated between these two Connacht rivals.
Cork 1-6 Louth 0-2
It’s plain sailing for the Rebels so far in Pairc Ui Rinn.
Clasre 0-3 Tipperary 0-6
Liam Casey edges the Premier three in front.
GOAL! Lee Brennan bags a goal for Tyrone.
Kildare 0-9 Tyrone 1-6
Brennan’s goal has brought the Red Hand level as we approach half-time.
Down 0-6 Roscommon 0-2
Cian McKeon hits a double to get the Rossies off the mark.
Wexford 0-3 Westmeath 0-6
It’s Westmeath who lead by three.
Armagh 0-4 Longford 0-7
Longford have started well in this clash at the top of Division 3.
Kildare 0-9 Tyrone 1-7
Tyrone have worked their way back into this game and Connor McAliskey sends them in front for the first time.
Galway 1-4 Mayo 0-5
A fine Cillian O’Connor free leaves Mayo two behind heading into the half-time break.
Half-time
Division 1
Galway 1-4 Mayo 0-5
Kildare 0-10 Tyrone 1-8
Division 2
Clare 0-5 Tipperary 0-7
Cork 1-9 Louth 0-4
Roscommon 0-3 Down 0-9
Division 3
Armagh 0-5 Longford 0-8
Wexford 0-4 Westmeath 0-6
Division 4
Antrim 0-6 Wicklow 0-6
Full-time
Division 4
London 2-8 Limerick 2-8
Wexford 0-6 Westmeath 0-7
Brosnan brings Wexford back to within a point.
Clare 0-6 Tipperary 0-7
Pearse Lillis slots over for the Banner.
Galway 1-6 Mayo 0-6
It’s Galway who led Mayo after 44 minutes.
Kildare 0-12 Tyrone 1-12
Brennan sends Mickey Harte’s men three ahead from a placed ball.
Galway 1-7 Mayo 0-6
A good Galway score by Paul Conroy off the right.
Galway 1-8 Mayo 0-7
Colm Boyle and Conroy trade scores.
Wexford 0-7 Westmeath 0-12
Heslin puts Westmeath five ahead.
Kildare 0-13 Tyrone 1-11
Feely brings the Lilywhites to within a point.
Kildare 0-15 Tyrone 1-12
Feely brings Kildare level from a free.
Cork 1-11 Louth 0-6
Ruairi Deane leaves Cork eight ahead.
Roscommon 0-7 Down 0-9
Roscommon are two behind.
Galway 1-10 Mayo 0-8
Galway are five in front now with 15 minutes left.
Armagh 0-8 Longford 0-9
A one-point game in the Athletic Grounds.
Kildare 0-17 Tyrone 1-14
Mattie Donnelly brings Tyrone level again.
Cork 1-11 Louth 0-7
William Woods scores for Louth, but they’re well behind.
Clare 0-8 Tipperary 0-10
The Premier lead by two in Cusack Park.
Galway 1-11 Mayo 0-8
McHugh points for the Tribe.
Galway 1-11 Mayo 0-9
O’Connor slots over a free.
Galway 1-12 Mayo 0-9
Eamonn Brannigan restores Galway’s six point lead.
Clare 0-11 Tipperary 0-11
Keelan Sexton levels us up.
Kildare 0-17 Tyrone 1-15
Cathal McShane gives Tyrone a one-point lead late on.
Roscommon 0-7 Down 0-11
Darragh O’Hagan converts another free.
Armagh 0-9 Longford 1-10
James McGivney sends Longford four up.
Galway 1-12 Mayo 0-9
A couple of melees break out in this game and Paul Conroy is sent off on a second yellow.
We’ll have eight minutes of stoppage time in the Galway-Mayo game.
RED! Cillian O’Connor gets a straight red in the 74th minute.
GOAL! Cian Kiely nets Cork’s second goal.
RED! Diarmuid O’Connor gets a second yellow a minute after his brother.
Galway 1-13 Mayo 0-9
Brannigan puts Galway seven ahead.
Full-time
Division 2
Clare 0-11 Tipperary 0-11
Cork 2-11 Louth 0-10
Roscommon 0-07 Down 0-12
Division 3
Armagh 1-11 Longford 1-10
Wexford 1-10 Westmeath 0-16
Division 4
London 2-8 Limerick 2-8
Antrim 0-12 Wicklow 0-12
Kildare 0-18 Tyrone 1-16
Brilliant score by Mattie Donnelly sends Tyrone one ahead.
Full-time
Division 1
Kildare 0-18 Tyrone 1-16
Galway 1-13 Mayo 0-11
And in the Kehoe Cup final, it finished: Longford 0-11 Wicklow 0-10.
That’s all from us today, keep an eye on the site for reports from all today’s games.
