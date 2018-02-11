  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Lots of games called off today, here’s the latest:

Allianz National Football League games postponed:

  • Monaghan vs Kerry, Division 1
  • Cavan vs Meath, Division 2
  • Sligo vs Fermanagh, Division 3
  • Derry vs Offaly, Division 3

Lidl Ladies National Football League games postponed:

  • Tyrone vs Tipperary, Division 2
  • Sligo vs Armagh, Division 2
  • Roscommon vs Meath, Division 3
  • Limerick vs Wicklow, Division 4

Here are the games we’ll be keeping an eye on:

Allianz Football League Division 1
Galway v Mayo, Pearse Stadium, 2pm
Kildare v Tyrone, Newbridge, 2pm

Allianz Football League Division 2
Clare v Tipperary, Cusack Park, 2pm
Cork v Louth, Pairc Ui Rinn, 2pm
Roscommon v Down, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm

Allianz Football League Division 3
*Armagh v Longford, Athletic Grounds, 2pm
Wexford v Westmeath, Innovate Wexford Park, 2pm

Allianz Football League Division 4
London v Limerick, Ruislip, 1pm
Antrim v Wicklow, Corrigan Park, 2.30pm

*Subject to a pitch inspection

Kildare 0-1 Tyrone 0-0

1 min – Kevin Feely gets Kildare off the mark.

Kidare 0-2 Tyrone 0-0

Snow falling in Newbridge as Kildare double their lead.

Kildare 0-4 Tyrone 0-0

Fergal Conway sends Kildare four in front, it’s been a great start.

Wexford 0-1 Westmeath 0-2

John Heslin opens his account for Westmeath.

Galway 0-2 Mayo 0-0

8 mins – Damien Comer hits two early scores for the Tribesmen.

Clare 0-1 Tipperary 0-3

Conor Sweeney splits the posts.

Down 0-2 Roscommon 0-0

Good start by Down, as Barry O’Hagan doubles their lead.

Kildare 0-5 Tyrone 0-2

Lee Brennan slots over a free for Tyrone.

Galway 0-2 Mayo 0-1

Cillian O’Connor, a late addition to the Mayo team, slots over a free.

RED! Rosommon’s Ian Kilbride receives a second yellow card.

Longford 0-3 Armagh 0-1

David McGivney puts Longford two in front.

Clare 0-1 Tipperary 0-5

Conor Sweeney is on target again for the visitors.

Galway 0-3 Mayo 0-2

Kevin McLoughlin curls over a free. Mayo are yet to score from play.

The latest from Division 4:

Wexford 0-1 Westmeath 0-4

London 1-6 Limerick 1-6

Galway 1-4 Mayo 0-2

Shane Walsh slots over a free  and Galway are motoring here.

Galway 1-4 Mayo 0-3

A nice Mayo move results in Paddy Durcan breaking forward adding a point.

Galway 1-4 Mayo 0-4

Diarmuid O’Connor scores after a direct ball into the full-forward line. Things are starting to get heated between these two Connacht rivals.

Cork 1-6 Louth 0-2

It’s plain sailing for the Rebels so far in Pairc Ui Rinn.

Clasre 0-3 Tipperary 0-6

Liam Casey edges the Premier three in front.

Kildare 0-9 Tyrone 1-6

Brennan’s goal has brought the Red Hand level as we approach half-time.

Down 0-6 Roscommon 0-2

Cian McKeon hits a double to get the Rossies off the mark.

Wexford 0-3 Westmeath 0-6

It’s Westmeath who lead by three.

Armagh 0-4 Longford 0-7 

Longford have started well in this clash at the top of Division 3.

Kildare 0-9 Tyrone 1-7

Tyrone have worked their way back into this game and Connor McAliskey sends them in front for the first time.

Galway 1-4 Mayo 0-5

A fine Cillian O’Connor free leaves Mayo two behind heading into the half-time break.

Half-time

Division 1
Galway 1-4 Mayo 0-5
Kildare 0-10 Tyrone 1-8

Division 2
Clare 0-5 Tipperary 0-7
Cork 1-9 Louth 0-4
Roscommon 0-3 Down 0-9

Division 3
Armagh 0-5 Longford 0-8
Wexford 0-4 Westmeath 0-6

Division 4
Antrim 0-6 Wicklow 0-6

Full-time

Division 4
London 2-8 Limerick 2-8

Wexford 0-6 Westmeath 0-7

Brosnan brings Wexford back to within a point.

Clare 0-6 Tipperary 0-7

Pearse Lillis slots over for the Banner.

Galway 1-6 Mayo 0-6

It’s Galway who led Mayo after 44 minutes.

Kildare 0-12 Tyrone 1-12

Brennan sends Mickey Harte’s men three ahead from a placed ball.

Galway 1-7 Mayo 0-6 

A good Galway score by Paul Conroy off the right.

Galway 1-8 Mayo 0-7

Colm Boyle and Conroy trade scores.

Wexford 0-7 Westmeath 0-12

Heslin puts Westmeath five ahead.

Kildare 0-13 Tyrone 1-11

Feely brings the Lilywhites to within a point.

Kildare 0-15 Tyrone 1-12

Feely brings Kildare level from a free.

Cork 1-11 Louth 0-6

Ruairi Deane leaves Cork eight ahead.

Roscommon 0-7 Down 0-9

Roscommon are two behind.

Galway 1-10 Mayo 0-8

Galway are five in front now with 15 minutes left.

Armagh 0-8 Longford 0-9

A one-point game in the Athletic Grounds.

Kildare 0-17 Tyrone 1-14

Mattie Donnelly brings Tyrone level again.

Cork 1-11 Louth 0-7

William Woods scores for Louth, but they’re well behind.

Clare 0-8 Tipperary 0-10

The Premier lead by two in Cusack Park.

Galway 1-11 Mayo 0-8

McHugh points for the Tribe.

Galway 1-11 Mayo 0-9 

O’Connor slots over a free.

Galway 1-12 Mayo 0-9

Eamonn Brannigan restores Galway’s six point lead.

Clare 0-11 Tipperary 0-11

Keelan Sexton levels us up.

Kildare 0-17 Tyrone 1-15

Cathal McShane gives Tyrone a one-point lead late on.

Roscommon 0-7 Down 0-11

Darragh O’Hagan converts another free.

Armagh 0-9 Longford 1-10

James McGivney sends Longford four up.

Galway 1-12 Mayo 0-9

A couple of melees break out in this game and Paul Conroy is sent off on a second yellow.

We’ll have eight minutes of stoppage time in the Galway-Mayo game.

GOAL! Cian Kiely nets Cork’s second goal.

RED! Diarmuid O’Connor gets a second yellow a minute after his brother.

Galway 1-13 Mayo 0-9

Brannigan puts Galway seven ahead.

Full-time

Division 2
Clare 0-11 Tipperary 0-11
Cork 2-11 Louth 0-10
Roscommon 0-07 Down 0-12

Division 3
Armagh 1-11 Longford 1-10
Wexford 1-10 Westmeath 0-16

Division 4
London 2-8 Limerick 2-8
Antrim 0-12 Wicklow 0-12

Kildare 0-18 Tyrone 1-16

Brilliant score by Mattie Donnelly sends Tyrone one ahead.

Full-time

Division 1
Kildare 0-18 Tyrone 1-16
Galway 1-13 Mayo 0-11

And in the Kehoe Cup final, it finished: Longford 0-11 Wicklow 0-10.

That’s all from us today, keep an eye on the site for reports from all today’s games.

