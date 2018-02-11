A number of today's Allianz Football League fixtures have been postponed

Updated at 11.35am

A NUMBER OF TODAY’S Allianz National Football League games have been called off due to adverse weather conditions throughout the country on Sunday morning.

Kingspan Breffini Park covered in snow early on Sunday morning. Source: Official Cavan GAA Twitter

In Division 2, Meath’s visit to Kingspan Breffni Park to take on Cavan has been postponed for a second time having been originally scheduled for Saturday night.

Iniskeen has also been deemed unplayable, meaning Kerry’s meeting with Monaghan in Division 1 has also been postponed, as has Sligo’s game against Fermanagh at Markievicz Park in Division 3.

A number of Lidl Ladies National Football League games have also been called off, with Roscommon vs Meath (Division 3), Tyrone vs Tipperary, Sligo vs Armagh, (Division 2) and Limerick vs Wicklow (Division 4) all postponed.

All Ashbourne Cup, Purcell & Fr Meachair Cup camogie finals scheduled to take place at Duggan Park have also been called off.

Details of when each game will be replayed will be finalised by the CCCC on Monday.

Allianz National Football League games postponed:

Monaghan vs Kerry, Division 1

Cavan vs Meath, Division 2

Sligo vs Fermanagh, Division 3

Lidl Ladies National Football League games postponed:

Tyrone vs Tipperary, Division 2

Sligo vs Armagh, Division 2

Roscommon vs Meath, Division 3

Limerick vs Wicklow, Division 4

