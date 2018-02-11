  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 11 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A number of today's Allianz Football League fixtures have been postponed

Games have been postponed up and down the country after poor conditions on Sunday morning.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 11 Feb 2018, 11:39 AM
21 minutes ago 1,383 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3846106

Updated at 11.35am

A NUMBER OF TODAY’S Allianz National Football League games have been called off due to adverse weather conditions throughout the country on Sunday morning.

DVvq_hWXUAEEwZw Kingspan Breffini Park covered in snow early on Sunday morning. Source: Official Cavan GAA Twitter

In Division 2, Meath’s visit to Kingspan Breffni Park to take on Cavan has been postponed for a second time having been originally scheduled for Saturday night.

Iniskeen has also been deemed unplayable, meaning Kerry’s meeting with Monaghan in Division 1 has also been postponed, as has Sligo’s game against Fermanagh at Markievicz Park in Division 3.

A number of Lidl Ladies National Football League games have also been called off, with Roscommon vs Meath (Division 3), Tyrone vs Tipperary, Sligo vs Armagh, (Division 2) and Limerick vs Wicklow (Division 4) all postponed.

All Ashbourne Cup, Purcell & Fr Meachair Cup camogie finals scheduled to take place at Duggan Park have also been called off.

Details of when each game will be replayed will be finalised by the CCCC on Monday.

Allianz National Football League games postponed:

  • Monaghan vs Kerry, Division 1
  • Cavan vs Meath, Division 2
  • Sligo vs Fermanagh, Division 3

Lidl Ladies National Football League games postponed:

  • Tyrone vs Tipperary, Division 2
  • Sligo vs Armagh, Division 2
  • Roscommon vs Meath, Division 3
  • Limerick vs Wicklow, Division 4

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘You don’t want to have to look at your mother’s face when you tell her that you’ve cancer’

The Paddy McBrearty show, sloppy Dublin second-half and Michael Murphy’s return

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Just the four for Aguero as unstoppable Man City thump Leicester
Just the four for Aguero as unstoppable Man City thump Leicester
Hernandez on the mark as West Ham end winless run to ease pressure on Moyes
Match-winner Kane is 'a blessing and our future', says Pochettino
DUBLIN
Investigation under way after death of garda at Ballymun Garda Station
Investigation under way after death of garda at Ballymun Garda Station
As it happened: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
Three-year-old girl rushed to hospital and woman arrested after incident in Dublin
ITALY
Stockdale shows thirst for tries with clinical late finish
Stockdale shows thirst for tries with clinical late finish
Schmidt's Ireland quietly confident as they move 'in the right direction'
First international try 'something special', but Aki refuses to ease off the pedal
IRELAND
Step into the archives and look back at the incredible year of 1918
Step into the archives and look back at the incredible year of 1918
'Keith Earls has gotten a little bit older, he hasn’t gotten any slower' -- Schmidt
Outlook on Henshaw not promising but SOB closes in on Ireland return
HURLING
'This day last week I broke down to tears in Na Piarsaigh' - from injury to All-Ireland semi-final win
'This day last week I broke down to tears in Na Piarsaigh' - from injury to All-Ireland semi-final win
Kilkenny hurling factory St Kieran's march towards Leinster four-in-a-row
Con and Treacy point the way for Cuala as win over Mellows puts them back in All-Ireland decider

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie