Wednesday 21 March, 2018
Leinster announce 10-year sponsorship deal to rename Donnybrook Stadium

The venue will be now known as Energia Park.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 21 Mar 2018, 1:11 PM
56 minutes ago 4,054 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3915988

DONNYBROOK STADIUM, THE original home of Leinster Rugby, will be renamed Energia Park as part of a 10-year naming rights deal signed by the province.

A general view of the stadium Donnybrook Stadium will be renamed Energia Park. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The venue, which is home to Bective Rangers and Old Wesley, is used by the Leinster sub-academy while it also hosts Ireland’s U20 and Women’s Six Nations fixtures and schools cup games.

Leinster played their home fixtures at Donnybrook up until 2007, at which point the province moved to the nearby RDS.

Since then, the stadium has undergone a number of upgrades, including the completion of a new grandstand in 2008 and then the installation of a 3G pitch four years ago.

“Donnybrook is synonymous with Leinster Rugby for decades now but in more recent times this is where the future of the professional game comes into the spotlight whether that be at schools level, clubs level or indeed with the Leinster ‘A’ team,” Leinster CEO Mick Dawson said.

“Energia are now a huge part of that story and helping us to drive the future of the game of rugby at Leinster and I know that new memories and new stars will be made here in Energia Park and I am delighted to welcome the Energia team into the Leinster family.”

The first game at the renamed Energia Park will be this afternoon’s Leinster Schools Junior Cup final between St Mary’s College and Blackrock College.

As part of the deal, Energia, one of Ireland’s leading suppliers of electricity and gas, will become an official premium commercial partner of Leinster.

IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach

Grand Slam success will leave All Blacks wary of the threat that Ireland pose

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
Brazil legend Ronaldo reveals reason behind famous 2002 World Cup haircut
'Jose Mourinho is destroying Luke Shaw'
Grand Slam success will leave All Blacks wary of the threat that Ireland pose
