This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 14 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dr Crokes title defence remains on course as they ease into Kerry final

They secured a nine-point win over a Kerins O’Rahillys team that had beat them earlier in the Championship.

By Paul Brennan Sunday 14 Oct 2018, 6:25 PM
1 hour ago 4,000 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4285717
Daithi Casey and David Moran were in opposition today.
Image: INPHO
Daithi Casey and David Moran were in opposition today.
Daithi Casey and David Moran were in opposition today.
Image: INPHO

Dr Crokes 2-19
Kerins O’Rahilly’s 2-10

Paul Brennan reports from Austin Stack Park

DR CROKES’ TITLE defence remains on course after they eased into their third Kerry county final in a row on the back of a nine-point win over a Kerins O’Rahillys team that had beat them earlier in the Championship.

That surprise result in Round 2 added a little extra heat to this rematch with a few flashpoints breaking out in a game that wasn’t really decided until the game almost spilled into eight minutes of additional time at the end of the hour.

Dr Crokes were just a point to the good after 55 minutes before Jordan Kiely’s goal put the first bit of daylight between the teams since Gavin O’Brien’s goal for O’Rahillys after just 30 seconds. That Kiely goal was another damaging blow to the Tralee club who had lost Kerry panelist Jack Savage to a red card after 44 minutes, and Crokes smelled blood and went after it.

Brian Looney’s sending off in the 59th minute evened up the playing numbers for the last nine minutes but late points from Brosnan, Johnny Buckley and Kieran O’Leary, along with Kiely’s second goal fashioned by O’Leary, was enough for the champions to advance to the final with something to spare.

That O’Brien goal after just 30 seconds teed up a fascinating first half that saw the teams level, 0-6 to 1-3, after the first quarter. It looked as if Crokes would take a slim lead to the interval but O’Brien struck again for his second goal on the brink of the break to leave it honours even, 2-5 to 0-11, at half-time.

Colm Cooper came on at half-time but only lasted 15 minutes before being black carded just after Savage’s dismissal, at which stage the teams were still deadlocked, 0-14 to 2-8.

An injury to Kerry and Dr Crokes goalkeeper Shane Murphy punctuated the action for a while and when play resumed, Crokes hit O’Rahillys for 1-2 in a couple of minutes to open up a lead they wouldn’t lose again.

The county champions await the winner of next Sunday’s replay between East Kerry and Dingle, after they drew in the first semi-final earlier in the day.

Scorers for Dr Crokes: Tony Brosnan 0-6 (0-3f), Jordan Kiely 2-0, Kieran O’Leary 0-5, Johnny Buckley 0-2, Micheal Burns 0-2, David Shaw 0-2, Shane Muprhy 0-1 ’45′, Brian Looney 0-1

Scorers for Kerins O’Rahillys: Gavin O’Brien 2-1, Jack Savage 0-3f, Barry John Keane 0-2, David Moran 0-2 (1 ’45′), Karl Mullins 0-1, Tommy Walsh 0-1

Dr Crokes

1. Shane Murphy

2. John Payne
3. Michael Moloney
4. Fionn Fitzgerald

17. Shane Doolan
6. Alan O’Sullivan
7. Gavin White

8. Johnny Buckley
9. Daithi Casey

10. Micheal Burns
11. Gavin O’Shea
12. Brian Looney

25. David Shaw
14. Kieran O’Leary
15. Tony Brosnan

Subs:

13. Colm Cooper for D Shaw (HT)
20. Jordan Kiely for G O’Shea (44)
19. Michael Potts for C Cooper (b/c, 48)
16. Johnny O’Leary for S Murphy (51)
22. Eoin Brosnan for M Burns (63)
29. Billy Courtney for T Brosnan (67)

Kerins O’Rahillys

1. Gary Kissane

2. Cormac Coffey
24. Darragh McElligott
4. Danny O’Sullivan

5. Ross O’Callaghan
6. Shane Brosnan
7. Ryan Carroll

8. David Moran
9. Con Barrett

10. Gavin O’Brien
11. Barry John Keane
12. Karl Mullins

13. Jack Savage
14. Tommy Walsh
15. John Ferguson

Subs:

19. Tom Hoare for R Carroll (b/c, 8)
17. John C O’Connor for J Ferguson (55)
18. Gearoid Savage for D McElligott (61)
20. Padraig Griffin for G O’Brien (68)

Referee: Brendan Griffin (Clounmacon)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Brennan
@Brennan_PB
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Putin sympathises with UFC champion Nurmagomedov over brawl after McGregor fight
    EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
    Gloucester get English clubs off the mark with Champions Cup win against Castres
    Gloucester get English clubs off the mark with Champions Cup win against Castres
    'I am a glass half full person, so I will take the four points'
    Ulster batter the Tigers with second-half surge as McFarland's men earn big win
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Why are you smiling?': Sarri reveals bemusement at fun-loving Klopp after Hazard goal
    'Why are you smiling?': Sarri reveals bemusement at fun-loving Klopp after Hazard goal
    Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Denmark
    Messi rejected Man City offer to treble wages - Al Mubarak
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Portsmouth youngster recalled to Ireland senior squad ahead of Wales clash
    Portsmouth youngster recalled to Ireland senior squad ahead of Wales clash
    'The last time I played there I was about 14'
    'I have obviously got a lot of faith in him as a player' - O'Neill on Ireland's man of the match
    DENMARK
    Doherty acknowledges room for improvement after long-awaited Ireland bow
    Doherty acknowledges room for improvement after long-awaited Ireland bow
    'It's great to be back involved because I love pulling on the green jersey'
    First clean sheet in seven games earns Ireland a share of the spoils

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie