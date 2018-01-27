  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Here’s how the sides will start:

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnell’s)

2. David Byrne (Nh Olaf)
3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)
4 Darren Daly (Fingal Ravens)

5. Eric Lowndes (St Peregrine’s)
6. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)
7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Michael Darragh Macauley (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

10. Brian Howard (Raheny)
11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)
12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge St)

13. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)
15. Bernard Brogan (St Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh)

Kildare

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

3. David Hyland (Athy)
4. Mick O’Grady (Celbridge)
2. Peter Kelly (Two Mile House)

5. Johnny Byrne (Allenwood)
6. Eoin Doyle (Naas)
7. Cian O’Donoghue

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)
9. Luke Flynn (Johnstownbridge)

10. Fergal Conway (Celbrige)
11. Chris Healy (Two Mile House)
12. Paul Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

13. Neil Flynn (Maynooth)
14. Daniel Flynn (Johnstownbridge)
15. Cathal McNally (Johnstownbridge)

One late change for Dublin, Jonny Cooper is in for Eric Lowdnes.

Dublin 0-0 Kildare 0-1

1 min – Cathal McNally gives Kildare the lead.

Dublin 0-0 Kildare 0-1

Dean Rock hits a scoreable free wide. David Slattery has replaced the injured Neil Flynn for Kildare.

Dublin 0-0 Kildare 1-1

Paul Cribbin’s shot on goal looked like it was going wide but Flynn popped up unmarked at the back post and slotted past Stephen Cluxton.

Dublin 0-2 Kildare 1-1

13 mins – Dublin are off the mark with a Dean Rock free before then Niall Scully adds a point.

Dublin 0-3 Kildare 1-1

14 mins – Ciaran Kilkenny plays a one-two with Brian Howard and slots over.

Dublin 0-4 Kildare 1-1

16 mins – Rock converts his second free.

Dublin 0-5 Kildare 1-3

21 mins – Niall Kelly comes in for Chris Healy who was black-carded for a pull-down on Cooper. Feely slots over a Kildare free moments later. Daniel Flynn adds another from the next play.

Dublin 0-6 Kildare 1-3

24 mins – Kilkenny drills over a good score from distance after a brilliant fetch from Fenton at midfield.

Dublin 0-6 Kildare 1-4

25 mins – Good approach play from Slattery, who feeds Cribbin for the score.

Dublin 0-7 Kildare 1-4

25 mins – Excellent score from Fenton off the left.

Dublin 0-7 Kildare 1-5

32 mins – Big goal chance for Kildare but Daniel Flynn blazes over with the overlapping Eoin Doyle free outside him.

Dublin 0-7 Kildare 1-6

34 mins – Mark Donnellan drills over a long-range free to leave Kildare two in front.

Scorers for Kildare: Luke Flynn 1-0, Daniel Flynn 0-2, Neil Flynn 0-1 (0-1f), Paul Cribbin 0-1, Kevin Feely 0-1 (0-1f), Mark Donnellan 0-1 (0-1f)

Scorers for Dublin: Dean Rock 0-2 (0-2f), Ciaran Kilkenny 0-2, Niall Scully 0-1, Bernard Brogan 0-1, Brian Fenton 0-1.

The second-half is underway!

Kildare 1-6 Dublin 0-8

36 mins – Fenton clips over one off his right.

Kildare 1-6 Dublin 0-9

38 mins – Fenton’s third score arrives after some good work by Brogan and Scully.

CHANCE! Niall Scully and Dean Rock both hit glorious chances wide. Two poor misses!

Kildare 1-6 Dublin 0-10

42 mins – Howard splits the posts from 35m.

Kildare 1-6 Dublin 2-12

48 mins – Basquel and Scully fire over scores. This is some start to the second-half by Dublin.

Dublin sub: 24. Kevin McManamon (St Jude’s) for Macauley (45)

Kildare 1-7 Dublin 2-12

51 mins – Feely scores Kildare’s first of the second half from a free.

Kildare 1-7 Dublin 2-13

52 mins – Basquel slots over his second.

Kildare 1-7 Dublin 2-14

John Small slots over one off the left.

Kildare 1-7 Dublin 2-15

Brogan is replaced by Paddy Andrews.

Kildare 1-8 Dublin 2-15

63 mins – Eamonn Callaghan sends over a free.

Kildare 1-9 Dublin 2-16

65 mins – In his familiar style, Kevin McManamon adds another for Dublin.

 

Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

